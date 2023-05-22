Arbaaz Khan was arrested on Saturday, May 21, for inciting a riot in the Akola district of Maharashtra in which one person was killed and 10 others were injured. The Maharashtra Police revealed that Khan was the mastermind behind the violence in the city. It was also established that the accused edited the controversial Instagram chat and made a selective portion of it viral, which incited the Muslim mob who went on a rampage in the Old City police station area in the Akola district of Maharashtra.

An enraged Muslim mob had gathered at the police station and raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans. The riots led to a huge loss of public and private property in incidents of vandalism and arson. As a result of the violence one person, identified as Vilas Gaikwad, lost his life and several were injured.

Arbaaz Khan’s arrest has come as a massive punch in the face of the left media, Islamists, and liberals who were busy spreading fake news and blaming Hindus for the Islamist rampage in Akola, Maharashtra.

It is worth noting that it took the Maharashtra police a week to gather tangible proof, only after which it named Arbaaz Khan as the mastermind behind the May 13 clash. In contrast, the Islamists, the usual coterie of leftist liberals, and their friendly media delivered a verdict pronouncing Hindus to be the aggressors almost as soon as the incident took place, despite having no proof to back their claims.

Two days after the clash, the ultra-leftist news portal The Wire, on May 15, published a report on the incident, in which it projected as if a Hindu mob was behind the unfortunate death of Vilas Gaikwad.

In its report, The Wire claimed that Gaikwad was an auto-rickshaw driver who belonged to the Dalit community. He had “KGN” written on his auto which stands for Khwaja Gharib Nawaz aka Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti. Quoting an unnamed eyewitness, The Wire claimed that Vilas repeatedly told the mob he was not Muslim but they were not convinced and attacked him. The lethal attack by Hindus, as alluded to by The Wire, left Vilas Gaikwad dead.

Several liberals on Twitter used this article by The Wire to spread the same lie, pinning the blame for the riot on Hindus. Twitter handle Muslim Spaces, shared the report by The Wire tagging Sukanya Shantha, a senior assistant editor at The Wire.

Akola: “Vilas Repeatedly Kept Telling Mob That He Is Not A Muslim! But Nothing Would Convince The Angry Mob!”



A Dalit, Vilas Gaikwad, 40 was killed! Eye witnesses claimed that Gaikwad, was driving an auto-rickshaw with "KGN" written on it, when mob attacked him!@sukanyashantha https://t.co/XJaVUAyrlk pic.twitter.com/0Bk2Nvqtnf — Muslim Spaces (@MuslimSpaces) May 16, 2023

However, The Wire was not the only media outlet to portray Hindus as aggressors and Muslims as victims in the May 13 incident. Aaj Tak selectively shared footage wherein a crowd was heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. It was evident that the media house was clearly trying to mislead viewers into believing that Hindus were the aggressors in the incidence of violence in Akola.

Video news by a mainstream media:.



Now check how they're misleading viewers to believe that Hindus were the aggressors in the riot on Akola, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/TG61uAohqb — The Vulture Eyes (@TheVultureEyes) May 14, 2023

The media outlet did not care to share videos that emerged showing a violent throng assembled at the police station and shouting Sar Tan Se Juda chants. It is important to note that several individuals have lately been murdered for supposedly insulting Islam. Kanhaiya Lal was just beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma when Muslim mobs across the country voiced identical chants. Umesh Kohle suffered the same fate for his support of Nupur Sharma.

Obviously, the misleading propaganda portraying Hindus as aggressors did not cease here. Several Islamists and their apologists went on attribute the violence to the recently released film The Kerala Story, saying that the film fostered hatred against Muslims.

This analogy was exploited by ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub to portray Hindus as the perpetrators. In a post on Instagram, Rana Ayyub combined two unrelated occurrences, the screening of Kerala Story in Rajasthan and riots in Akola, to claim that the film provoked Hindus to assault Muslims.

A lady who goes by the name Mini Nair, who claims to be an author, also used the same argument to portray Hindus as the aggressors, “This is exactly what they want . Chaos! Kerala /TN avoided this. The vilification of the Indian Mslm is necessary for the BJPRSS, alle?” she tweeted.

This is exactly what they want . Chaos!

Kerala /TN avoided this.



The vilification of the Indian Mslm is necessary for the BJPRSS, alle? https://t.co/YngYVKjkPK — Mini Nair (@minicnair) May 16, 2023

Incidentally, Mini Nair is the same ‘feminist’ who had in 2020, ganged up with Islamists to indulge in their usual antics of blatant Hinduphobia and bashing of the Hindu festival of Holi. She said that Holi was terrifying for her as she found the festival discomforting back home in Kerala. Calling men monsters, the ‘feminist’ Mini Nair claimed that men back in Kerala, who she refers to as ‘Monsters’ caused her discomfort by endless banging on the door.

The Wire journalist Alishan Jafri also followed suit. He, too, concluded that the Akola incident was the result of a violent reaction by Hindu moviegoers who were enraged with all members of the minority community after seeing the ‘anti-Muslim’ film The Kerala Story.

It's not limited to your Muslim husband's personal views. Watch the violent reaction of the viewers. What happened in Akola and GMC Jammu? They seem to have forgotten that it's fiction and that the filmmaker has backtracked on his claim of 32k converted women. It is 3 now. https://t.co/7yaGPbrNB9 pic.twitter.com/8L6fAN24ej — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) May 19, 2023

Another Islamist, Zeenat Shabrin, went so far as to condemn the BJP for what happened in Akola in Maharashtra.

While this motley crew of liberals and Islamists is busy concocting conspiracy theories to blame the May 13 clash in Akola on Hindus, they should be informed that the Maharashtra police confirmed that arrested Arbaaz Khan is the mastermind of the May 13 violence. Khan played a crucial role in spreading the violence in the city. Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge confirmed that the violence began and revolved around a controversial Instagram chat. The violence escalated in the entire city only after the controversial chat went viral.

The saga is said to have begun after Sameer Sonawane created an Instagram page regarding the recently released movie ‘The Kerala Story’, which shows how ISIS indoctrinates and traps innocent Hindu girls, converts them to Islam, and then turns them into ISIS terrorists and sex slaves. Accused Arbaaz saw the Instagram page, which merely supported the movie, and started chatting with the page admin. The conversation soon turned into an argument with the duo using objectionable words. Later, some controversial part of that chat was highlighted and made viral in his community by Arbaaz which led to the violence.

The violence escalated in the entire city only after the controversial chat was made viral by Arbaaz Khan and he incited a Muslim mob to go on a rampage against Hindus amidst chants of “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda”.

While the videos of the Muslim mob changing ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ were viral on the internet, Left media, Islamists, and liberals immediately started spreading fake news and blaming Hindus for the rampage.