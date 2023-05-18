In a shocking case of love jihad, a married woman from Uttar Pradesh was held captive in Ambala, Haryana, for nearly a month and was raped by a Muslim man named Arif Khan who posed as a Hindu named Abhay Mishra. Accused Arif forced the victim to offer Namaz and wear Burqa when he kept her captive. On Tuesday, May 16, the victim, who managed to flee, filed a complaint against Arif Khan with the Mirzapur police.

The victim alleged that she received a call from an unknown caller who claimed to be one Abhay Mishra. However, the two started to talk after the first call to the wrong number, and the two drew closer as they continued to talk over the phone. When the woman went to her maternal home in Mirzapur on March 24, Arif also reached there. Following this, the accused took the woman to Haryana’s Ambala. Arif is a resident of the Padri police station area of ​​Mirzapur, while he lives in Ambala.

In Ambala, the woman got to know the real identity of Arif Khan, which led to a confrontation between the two. After this, Arif Khan held the woman captive for 25 days and raped her during this period. He also filmed the act and used the clip to blackmail the victim and raped her multiple times for over a month. Reportedly, Arif’s sister helped him in his misdeeds with the woman. He also forced her to wear a burqa and forced her to offer namaaz, the Islamic prayer.

In the meanwhile, the woman’s husband filed a missing person report with the police after his wife went missing. After nearly a month, the woman found an opportunity to escape from Khan’s captivity in Ambala, and she reached Mirzapur. When police questioned her, she said that she had gone in search of a job, and returned after not getting any employment.

But after that, her husband received a video showing her in an obscene act, along with a threat. Arif Khan threatened to kill her husband if she does not return to him. He also threatened to make her obscene videos viral if she does not comply with his demands. The woman’s husband lodged a complaint with the Padari Police Station regarding the same. When police questioned his wife on the video, she revealed everything.

The victim’s husband has appealed to the SP to protect his family. In his letter submitted to the SP, the victim’s husband alleged that the accused Arif Khan posed as Abhay Mishra, who took his wife away with him to Haryana, raped her and forced her to wear Burqa and perform namaz.

SP Santosh Mishra has said that this is a case of love jihad and the police are investigating the matter and necessary action will be taken.