On Monday, a Muslim woman named Naushin Parveen aka Rukhsana willingly converted her religion from Islam to Hinduism in Bihar’s Vaishali district. After embracing Hinduism, Rukhsana named herself Rukmini and married her love Hindu boyfriend Roshan Kunwar in the Ardhanarishwar Mahadev Temple in the area as per Hindu rituals.

After performing Ghar Wapsi and subsequently marrying her Hindu boyfriend Roshan Kunwar, Rukhsana told the media that neither the reversion to Hinduism nor the interfaith marriage was forced on her. She said that she was the one who had proposed marriage to Roshan Kunwar. She further said that she reverted to Hinduism at her will as she was inspired by the sermons of Bageshwar Dham’s Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

“I was from the Islam religion. But I liked Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan gives peace and respect to the women,” she said.

“I was inspired to embrace Sanatan Dharma after listening to the program of Baba Bageshwar, (which was held in Patna between 13th to 17th May.) I myself had proposed marriage to Roshan,” she added.

According to reports, Naushin Parveen aka Rukhsana, a resident of Muzaffarpur’s Gijans, met Roshan Kunwar, a resident of Jaipur’s Vaishali. Both had moved to Jaipur to study and were enrolled in the same college. Rukhsana and Roshan became friends but eventually fell in love. The love affair continued for four years before they decided to get married.

The duo decided to communicate their willingness to spend the rest of their lives together with their family members. Roshan managed to convince his family but Rukhsana’s family was dead against their relationship. At this point, Rukhsana also apprised her family about her decision to adopt Hinduism. She told them how she was inspired to adopt Sanatan Dharma after hearing the sermons of Bageshwar Baba. She told them that she was taking the decisions of her own independent volition.

Following this, the duo visited the temple’s priest and expressed their desire to get married. The Ardhanarishwar Mahadev Temple priest helped her perfume Ghar Wapsi by performing a purification ceremony and solemnized her marriage with Roshan Kunwar as per Hindu Vedic rituals and customs.

Bangladeshi Muslim woman meets Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, says she finds peace in Lord Rama’s name

Bageshwar Dham and its Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have been criticized by the Liberal and Islamist cabal several times for talking about Sanatan Dharma unabashedly. The people of the Muslim community have also been asked to stay away from the Mahant by Muslim clerics. Despite that, some of the Muslim community people are realizing the greatness of Sanatan Dharma stating that Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is a Godly person and Sanatan Dharma is pure and moral.

On Wednesday, May 24, a Muslim woman from Bangladesh arrived at the ‘Ram Katha’ event of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, and said that she wanted to leave Islam and become part of the Hindu religion. She said that she believed in Lord Rama and that she found peace in chanting his name.

The woman, wearing a burqa, also said that she had been following the Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on YouTube for several months and wanted to meet him in person. On asking whether was she being pressurized to embrace Hinduism, the Muslim woman confirmed that she had legally come to India of her own will and that she wanted to become Sanatani.

A Muslim from West Bengal had earlier called Baba a Godly Man

This is not the first time when a Muslim girl has expressed the desire to be a part of Sanatan Dharma. Earlier, on May 13, a Muslim woman from the Malda region of West Bengal had attended Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s event in Patna, Bihar, and had said that Dhirendra Shastri is a Godly man.