On Thursday (May 11), the Uttarakhand High Court directed the local police station in charge to provide security to a Hindu woman wanting to offer namaz at Piran Kaliyar mosque in the state’s Roorkee area. The direction was given after the woman named Bhavna approached the court on Tuesday seeking security to enable her to offer Namaz at the mosque.

She claimed that she was being threatened by various Hindu groups who were discouraging her from offering namaz.

Bhavna (22), who is a resident of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, had filed the petition along with a Muslim man, her colleague and friend Farmaan. Both Bhanva and Farmaan work together in a pharmaceutical company in Haridwar and have been living together for the last two years.

When the court asked the woman to explain why despite being a Hindu, she wanted to offer namaz, Bhavna said that she was influenced by the mosque and wanted to offer namaz there. She said that she neither wanted to convert to Islam nor was she married to a Muslim. “After visiting the Piran Kaliyar mosque, I liked the place and so I want to offer namaz and prayers there, there is no other reason,” she told the court, adding that wants to offer Namaz at Piran Kaliyar without any fear or inducement.

Speaking to TOI, the petitioner’s counsel Sheetal Selwal said that certain activists may have come to know about the matter “since some of their colleagues at work must have spread the word”.

The division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohi, which was hearing the matter directed the petitioner to first submit an application to the station house officer in this regard. The court directed the local police station in charge to provide security to the woman. The matter will be taken up for hearing next on May 22.

The Hindu woman in this case is an adult. She has the right to make her own decisions, which is why the court most likely allowed her to do what she wanted. While it is clear that no foul play or wrongdoing occurred in the aforementioned situation, nor was there indication or proof of any sort of illegal activity; this particular instance unambiguously indicates that, as highlighted by The Kerala Story, the subtle process of Islamic brainwashing by friends is indeed true.

It is important to note here that the Hindu woman and her Muslim friend had been living together for the last two years. It was indeed the Hindu woman who had gotten influenced by her friend’s religion and not the other way around. This only makes it evident that indoctrination in the name of Islam documented in the movie The Kerala Story is not a figment of anyone’s imagination but a real problem raging across not only India but the world.

Yesterday (May 11, Thursday) OpIndia reported how the movie The Kerala Story has not only been breaking box office records but also inspiring people to promote ‘The Kerala Story’ among Hindu women on their own. The movie is based on true events of how innocent people are brainwashed and lured into Islam and then led down the path of terrorism.

One such woman, who came out of the theatre after watching the movie told a YouTube News channel One News Hindi that she would urge every Hindu woman to watch this film so that they become aware and alert of the traps. Sharing her own life experience, the woman said that indoctrination in the name of Islam documented in the movie is not a figment of anyone’s imagination but a real problem raging across not only India but the world. She confessed how she herself had fallen prey to this trap when she was in college.

“I was a little brainwashed as well, I was a little bit influenced towards Islam as well. After watching, I realise this same scenario happened to me as well. Parents should teach you about your culture and religion,” she told the news channel, emphasising how such movies help in better understanding of such real-time issues plaguing various parts of the country.