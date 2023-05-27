The menace of moral policing of interfaith couples by Islamists has surged in recent times. In the Tukoganj area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a Hindu boy was attacked by a Muslim mob comprising 20-30 youths as he was returning with a Muslim girl after having dinner at Madani Darbar Hotel near Patel Bridge on Thursday, May 25. A mob started chasing Bhavesh Sunhare and Nasreen Sultana after noticing a Kalava on Bhavesh’s wrist and Nasreen’s hijab. Both Bhavesh and Nasreen are third-year MBBS students. Two cases have been registered and six accused persons—Shoaib, Shavez Lala, Muzzamin, Amin Lala, Saif, and Arbaaz have been arrested according to a Nai Dunia report.

A video of the incident went viral on social media with netizens seeking action against the attacking mob seen in the video. The mob surrounded the victim duo in the Gwaltoli area and questioned the girl about why she was roaming with a Hindu boy. Nasreen objected to the mob’s misbehaviour and told her that she had informed her parents about her dinner plans with Bhavesh.

In Indore, MP MusIim mobs beat a couple because the girl was a MusIim & the boy was a Hindu.



It's becoming a new normal!

Imagine the amount of national-international outrage if any Hindu group starts doing this with M boy & H girl couples.. pic.twitter.com/Is0nis1QbJ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 26, 2023

The Muslim youths said that the girl was disrespecting Islam by going out with a non-Muslim boy. They asked her why she can’t order food online instead of going to the restaurant. One of the man in the mob said, “you are ready to go out with a non-Muslim man but can’t order food online? Do you not know the rules of Hiiab and Islam?”

“You are wearing Hijab, but you are not following the law (of Islam),” the man shouted at the girl, pointing out that she was wearing a hijab. He said that while he can’t talk about law, he can teach her about Islam.

“Don’t down Islam, no one will be allowed to let down Islam,” the youth continued. The mob then asked the girl to take a rikshaw instead of continuing with her Hindu friend.

However, after that some people started confronting the Muslim mob, accusing them of assaulting the Hindu boy, this led to a confrontation between two groups. Some men who came to the duo’s rescue were stabbed with a knife near the Rajkumar Bridge.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, “After informing her parents, the woman told them she had come to have dinner with the man.” She also objected to their misbehaviour. Meanwhile, two others who came to the couple’s rescue were attacked with a knife by someone in the crowd.

Additional DCP Raghuvanshi also informed that two cases have been registered in the matter, one at the Tukoganj police station and the other at the Gwaltoli police station.

An FIR has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and seven suspects have been identified thus far, according to Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma.

Two of the accused, aged 23 to 26, have been apprehended, while efforts are being made to identify and arrest the remaining 20-odd members of the mob, according to Sharma.

Taking cognizance of the matter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed police to take strong action against people who harassed the couple.

Meanwhile, Hindu Rakshak Sangathan has written a letter to the Madhya Pradesh CM regarding the incidents of attacks on Hindu youths. The letter also mentioned the distribution of hateful pamphlets. Hindu Rakshak Sangathan member Eklavya Singh Gaud has demanded that the houses and shops of the perpetrators be razed.