After the nationwide incidents of harassment of Hindu males by Muslims for befriending their co-religionist females, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city against ten people for allegedly disseminating offensive leaflets critical of the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to Pritam Singh Thakur, the in-charge of the Raoji Bazar police station, a 45-year-old woman named Sharda Tiklia’s allegation served as the basis for the FIR. She reportedly travelled to the police station in Raoji Bazar with members of the Hindu organisation on 23 May.

She complained to the police that materials labelling Hindus as infidels had been distributed in the vicinity of Raoji Bazar, behind Kalalkui Masjid. The letters even spread fake news that RSS and Bajrang Dal destroy the honour of 10 lakh Muslim girls every year.

The official informed, “The case was registered against nearly 10 unidentified persons under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint stated that the pamphlets, which were distributed on the night of May 20, allegedly used objectionable words against the RSS and the Bajrang Dal.”

“The identity of the people who distributed the pamphlets is yet to be established. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage,” he added.

Another police officer claimed that the flyers, which were distributed against the backdrop of the religious conversion controversy, were intended for young ladies. He said that “Your brother in faith” is listed as the sender of the pamphlets’ open letter heading.

It started with a religious greeting and read, “The value of your faith is beyond the seven continents and seven skies. Your honour is more precious than the lives of the Muslims of the whole world. You are the pride of your father, you are the pride of your brother, you are the honour of your family, and you are not ordinary, but you are the princess of Islam. Infidels (RSS and Bajrang Dal) want to trample on the honour of 10 lakh Muslim girls by making them apostates every year.”

“More than 800 Muslim girls of Amravati city have become infidels. Through social media (Facebook, Instagram etc.), in school and college, you are framed on the pretext of friendship. Sister, don’t be your victim. Don’t get trapped in the saffron love trap. Don’t ruin your world and the hereafter by being greedy for false happiness, gifts and money for a few days. If you have done any mistake then come back, your brother is ready to help you. May Allah preserve your faith, honour and dignity.”

The location of where the pamphlets were printed and who printed them is still unknown, and the departments related to the police are also gathering information on this issue.

Tanu Sharma, the convenor of the Bajrang Dal branch in Indore, asserted, “Bajrang Dal has consistently exposed love jihad in Indore. The plans of Islamists have been ruined, thus these individuals now try to mislead the public by dispersing flyers about the Bajrang Dal and RSS.”

The organisation noted that if National Security Act was not imposed on those with such radical viewpoints, Bajrang Dal would respond to them in its own manner.