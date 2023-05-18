On May 10, Starbucks India released an advertisement under the ‘It Starts With Your Name’ campaign promoting transgenderism. In a tweet, while sharing the advertisement, Starbucks India wrote, “Our name defines who you are – whether it’s Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName.”

The advertisement revolves around a family where the child meets the parents after a long time. A woman named Arpita enters the cafe and sits down with her parents. Coffee was ordered by the father, who asked the servers to write the name Arpita. It was depicted that Arpita is a transgender who was Arpit, the couple’s son, but later changed gender and became their daughter. The father was apparently not pleased with the decision, and for some time, they did not come to terms, and the issue has been resolved now.

While transgenders in India are considered the third gender, the ad is not about that community at all. It depicts the woke idea of transgenderism from the West, where anyone can identify themselves as transgender and undergo medical procedures and therapies to change their sex. While the concept is slowly entering India and making its presence in different sectors despite facing strong opposition, it has sparked outrage to a whole different level in the West.

Starbuck’s attempt to promote transgenderism in India has resulted in a backlash against the Tata-owned Indian branch of the beverage company. Daily Wire editor and author Ben Shapiro wrote, “Good news: we now have an excuse for you to stop drinking coffee that tastes like burnt cardboard.”

In an article called “fresh garbage from Starbucks”, Not The Bee said it is yet another reason never to visit Starbucks. They added that Starbucks is pushing trans agenda on Indian culture just like they did in the West. “So awkward. I guess I can continue not drinking Starbucks coffee then,” Not The Bee staff member who wrote the article added.

Author John Hawkins wrote, “Forty years ago, every nation on the planet would have benefitted from copying our culture. Today, we have one of the planet’s most warped, degenerate cultures. If you want a healthy, happy culture, the last thing you should do is copy what’s going on in America right now.”

The ad’s disclaimer read, “This content is not intended to offend or cause distress to any group of people.” If their intention was not to hurt anyone, why make the ad in the first place?

Bud Light faced backlash for hiring Dylan Mulvaney

Transgenderism and woke culture is still new concept in India, and it will take time before they can cause some notable damage as it has done in the West. The new ad by Starbucks has given the conservatives in the West to target the company in the US, and Starbucks is not the first to feel the heat.

Recently, beer brand Bud Light (owned by Anheuser Busch, which also owns the famous beer brand Budweiser) decided to hire controversial “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its products. The campaign resulted in a backlash, and the sales dropped drastically. So much so the latest figures suggest that the sales last week were down by 24 percent. While Bud Light distanced itself from Mulvaney, the customers have not returned.

Meanwhile, the vice president of marketing for Bud Light, Alissa Heinerscheid, and marketing head for Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands, Daniel Blake, was sent on leave by the company. The brand requested its customers to return but to no avail.