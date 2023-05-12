The brother of one of deceased gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s associates committed suicide on Thursday night, only days after the latter was brutally murdered in Tihar prison, reports news agency ANI. The 25-year-old was identified as Mohit alias Bunty. The Delhi police said that he was ‘highly disturbed’ following the death of the gangster Tillu Tajpuria.

The Delhi police said that at around 12.30 am on Thursday, his family members heard a gunshot. When they rushed to the room, they discovered him laying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s older brother, Amit alias Dabbang alias Sonu is a member of the Tillu Tajpuria’s gang and has been imprisoned for the past six years.

According to the Delhi Police, they learned of the incident today morning at 12:50. “Today at 12:50 hrs, information was received at PS Alipur from SRHC Hospital Narela that a person has been brought dead due to gunshot injury,” they informed.

He was ‘highly disturbed’ following the death of the gangster Tillu Tajpuria and this angle of the case will also be investigated, said the police.

“On Thursday, the deceased returned home with his family members talked to them for 2-3 minutes and then went to his room on the 2nd floor. Suddenly, the sound of a gunshot was heard and when the family members reached the deceased room, he was lying in a near-dead condition in a pool of blood. He was rushed to SRHC Hospital where he was declared dead,” the police added.

The crime team inspected the site of the occurrence and retrieved an empty cartridge and a 9mm handgun with live ammunition. The slain individual worked as a farmer and had no prior criminal history.

“The eldest brother of the deceased, Sonu alias Dabbang also known as Amit, who is 31 years old, is in jail for the last six years and is associated with the Tillu gang. Another elder brother of the deceased, Monu, aged 27 years has recently been released from jail in January,” they mentioned. The matter is currently under further inquiry.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuria killed inside Tihar jail

Notably, Tillu Tajpuria was killed after being attacked by Yogesh Tunda and other members of a rival gang at Delhi’s Tihar jail. A shocking video of the horrific attack also surfaced on social media in which the members of the rival gang could be seen stabbing Tillu Tajpuria at least 92 times.

Tillu Tajpuria was reportedly transferred from Rohini jail roughly 15 days ago and was scheduled to be transferred again within five days. Only this year have three of the four Tillu murderers been transferred to Tihar. Tajpuria was the prime accused in the shootout that had taken place in the Rohini Court in Delhi in 2021 which had left Gangster Jitendra Gogi dead.

According to the police, members of the Gogi gang had attacked Tajpuria to avenge Jitendra Gogi’s death. After the attack, Tajpuria was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The assailants were identified as Deepak alias Teetar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan. All of them were locked on the first floor of the same barrack.