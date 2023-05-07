Sunday, May 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWebsite of ANI goes down after Bangladeshi hacker group targets it a day after...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Website of ANI goes down after Bangladeshi hacker group targets it a day after attacking the IANS website

Mysterious Team, a Bangladesh-based hacker group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, which have been taking down several Indian websites

OpIndia Staff
4

The website of news agency ANI (Asian News International) has gone offline after a hacking attack. Mysterious Team, a Bangladesh-based hacker group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

They announced on Twitter, “Indian South Asian News Agency @ANI website dropped”, with a screenshot showing that the website aninews.in is not available. They also used the hashtag #OpIndia23, which supposedly refers to Operation India 2023.

The website of ANI is not accessible at the time of publishing this report, showing the error message 502, bad gateway, which indicates that there is something wrong with a website’s server communication.

Reacting to the development, Smita Prakash, Editor-in-Chief of ANI, Smita Prakash, tweeted ‘It’s a constant attack on us’.

The hacking comes just days after two Twitter accounts of ANI were blocked by Twitter saying that they were under the age of 13 years. However, the accounts were later restored.

The Bangladeshi hacking group took down the website of another Indian news agency IANS yesterday, however the site is now back online.

They also attacked the site of Cert-inIndian Computer Emergency Response Team under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, which also has been restored.

The group has been continuously targeting Indian websites, and have taken down several sites related to Indian govt, Indian political parties and politicians, including Samajwadi Party, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,074FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com