In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad has come to the fore wherein a Hindu woman who runs a beauty parlour has alleged that a person named Abid posing as Bablu, lured her into marrying him and also converted her to Islam. The 30-year-old victim also alleged that accused Abid forced her to undergo Halala with his father. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim on May 20, 2023, the police have registered a case against the accused youth Abid, his father Raja Bhai Arif, mother Begum and sister-in-law Soni for forcibly converting the Hindu woman to Islam.

According to the victim, a Bhuta police station precinct resident, she runs a beauty salon in the Karmchari Nagar area of Bareilly. She stated that the accused first met her in 2018. He introduced himself as Bablu and wore a kalava around his wrist and sported a Tilak on his forehead. He obtained the victim’s phone number and began calling her frequently. The two soon became closer and fell in ‘love’. Accused Abid established sexual relations with the victim under the pretext of marrying her soon.

Following their marriage at a temple in 2018, the accused established sexual relations with the victim and recorded the act. Later, he threatened and blackmailed the victim using the video recording.

Reportedly, the victim learned that the man she mistook for a Hindu named Bablu was actually a Muslim named Abid.

The victim further alleged that accused Abid took her to his house and forcibly fed her beef. Abid subsequently compelled her to convert to Islam and have a Nikah with him with the support of his family. Following the nikah, Abid imposed a condition on the victim in order for her to accept her as his wife. The horrible condition was that she would have to go through Halala with Abid’s father, a Malukpur resident.

The victim further claimed that the accused and his family held her hostage for four years, during this time Abid raped her several times. On May 20, however, the victim managed to escape the captivity and reached the Subhashnagar police station and lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, the City SP has stated that a case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint. The police are investigating the matter, and further action will be taken. The police are conducting searches to nab the accused.

The victim, on the other hand, has stated that her life is in danger until the accused is apprehended.

On Wednesday, OpIndia reported a similar case of love jihad in Bareilly wherein one Mohammad Alim posed as Anand and raped a girl multiple times, and forced her to undergo an abortion. The accused was arrested by the police on Thursday (1st June).