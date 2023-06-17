A heated scuffle between women over religious conversion was reported in Urala village under the Mohan Nagar police station area of Durg Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. Local women barged into a ‘prayer meeting’ after learning that two women there are asking the participants to convert to Christianity.

The local women started beating the evangelists. The matter was taken to the police station where both parties agreed for a compromise and no charges were brought in.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, Chitralekha Sahu, a resident of Urala Basti, organized a prayer meeting at her house. During the gathering, Chitralekha was accompanied by a middle-aged woman and a younger woman. These two women began encouraging people to convert. This prompted a group of individuals to arrive at Chitralekha’s house. Upon seeing the growing crowd, Chitralekha quickly fled from the scene. Unfortunately, the two other women who were advocating for religious conversion were confronted and beaten by local women.

The residents of Urala Basti have made accusations that the said women were engaged in converting people under the guise of a prayer meeting in the locality. It is alleged that they were using bribery and misinformation to influence the meeting participants to convert to Christianity. Upon receiving information about the assault, the police promptly arrived at the scene and took both parties to the police station. Subsequently, both parties provided written statements to the police, agreeing not to file complaints. Following this, both groups departed from the police station. The incident’s video has since gone viral on social media, garnering significant attention.

Vipin Rangari, the in-charge of Mohan Nagar police station, said that an incident of assault occurred two days ago in Urala Basti. He said, “Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and subsequently took both parties involved to the police station. However, neither side filed a formal complaint or pursued any legal action.”