Gujarat: One Ahmad Mohammad arrested in Navsari for selling beef samosas calling them chicken and mutton samosas, meat supplier on the run

Ahmad Mohammad attempted to throw the samosas into the lake when he spotted the police approaching his food truck and realised that his vehicle would be searched

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: Ahmad Mohammad arrested after found selling beef filled Samosas in Navsari's Dabhel
The accused has been arrested by the Police
26

In a shocking incident, an eatery in Gujarat’s Navasi was found to be selling beef samosas calling them chicken and mutton samosas. Recently, the state police booked two persons named Ahmad Mohammad and Chacha Ajim Bhai for selling Samosas filled with beef stuffing in Navsari’s Dabhel region of the state. The police arrested Ahmad while the other accused absconded from the spot. They were selling the samosas from a food truck named ‘A-One Chicken Biryani’.

According to the reports, the incident came to the fore after the police received a tip about the sale of beef-stuffed samosas at Dabhel village and went to investigate. The meat was examined by the cops at the A-One Chicken Biryani restaurant beside the community lake. The offender was then caught by the police selling beef in samosas under the guise of chicken and mutton. Reports mention that the accused had been selling samosas with beef filling, calling them chicken and mutton samosas, for past four years.

Ahmad Mohammad apparently attempted to throw the samosas into the lake when he spotted the police approaching his food truck and realised that his vehicle would be searched. He reportedly had done this previously also, but this time the police caught him before he could toss the beef-filled samosas into the lake since they had been alerted.

The samosa samples sezed from the truck were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, and the test report confirmed that beef was present in the fillings of the samosas.

Ahmad Mohammad has now been charged by the police under Sections 5, 6, and 8 of the 1954 Mumbai Animal Protection Act and Sections 6(a) and 6(b) of the 2017 Gujarat Animal Protection Amendment Act.

Ahmad Mohammad, who is alleged to have committed the crime, was previously detained but freed without being examined. But this time, the accused was found to have a little amount of paste that was later discovered to have been combined with meat.

Police have also found that the other accused Chacha Ajim Bhai was supplying beef to Ahmad, and are looking for him.

Earlier a similar incident was reported from Surat district of Gujarat. A case had been registered against two persons for cow slaughter and sale of beef. Ismail Yusuf, who operated a snack shop in Kosadi village of Mangrol panchayat, used to sell samosas stuffed with beef. The police had initiated action after receiving information about selling cow meat at the snack shop.

During the questioning, Ismail Yusuf then had admitted that he used to buy cow meat from one Suleiman alias Sullu Salim Bheekhu and Nageen Vasava alias Simon Vasava to make beef-stuffed samosas. He also informed that Suleiman and Nageen slaughtered cows near the Kosadi village river bank.

