Gujarat ATS disrupted a module of ISKP (Islamic State of Khorasan Province), a division of the notorious terror organisation ISIS, on 9th June 2023 by picking up three terrorists from Porbandar. Led by these three, a Muslim woman from Surat and a terrorist from Srinagar were also arrested. Now three more people have been arrested in connection with this ISKP module, one of whom is a woman from Hyderabad.

A team of Gujarat ATS probing the ISKP module reached other cities for investigation. A Muslim woman named Khadija was detained by the Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad. According to reports, the woman from Hyderabad had become a hardliner Islamist and was in constant touch with ISKP terrorists. During the investigation of her call details, several other names were revealed, one of which is Faziullah of Hyderabad who is being interrogated by detaining.

गुजरात ATS ने #ISKP आतंकी संगठन के देशव्यापी नेटवर्क का किया भंडाफोड़.



सूरत के बाद एक और संदिग्ध महिला को हैदराबाद से हिरासत में लिया गया है.



खादीजा नाम की महिला पूरी तरह से रेडिक्लाईज है और वो ISKP के पकड़े गये आतंकियों से संपर्क मैं थी.



गुजरात एटीएस ने खादीजा के CDR को… — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) June 29, 2023

ATS has detained a person named Tariq from Gorakhpur, who was in touch with Sumerabanu. Sumerbanu is the same woman who was nabbed from Surat after the terrorists were nabbed from Porbandar. All of them are currently in the custody of Gujarat ATS and the case is under investigation.

ISKP terrorists were arrested from Porbandar

On 9th June 2023, Gujarat ATS nabbed three men from the Porbandar railway station based on of intelligence inputs. Interrogation revealed that the three were residents of Srinagar and were planning to flee to Iran via Porbandar and from there to Afghanistan. The trio confessed during interrogation that they wanted to escape by hijacking the boat. Not only this, a woman named Sumerabanu from Surat was to come with two children and a man named Zubair Ahmad of Srinagar was also going to join them.

All of them were planning to carry out fidayeen terrorist attacks in Iran and from there to Afghanistan by going to Khorasan. But before they could succeed, Gujarat ATS had picked up the pace. Sumerabanu was arrested by the Surat ATS team on the same day after the interrogation of the three terrorists, and two days later Zubair Ahmad Munshi was also arrested from Srinagar. Gujarat ATS reached Hyderabad with more names revealed in their interrogation, from where more accused have been detained.