On June 18, Chennai Police arrested expelled DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy over derogatory comments against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sunder and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The Kodungaiyur Police took suo moto cognizance and registered a case against Krishnamurthy.

BJP’s Khushbu slams DMK leader

Earlier, BJP’s Khushbu slammed the DMK for providing a platform for derogatory and lewd comments against women. She said that NCW would take up the matter by itself. She broke down while speaking to the media and said the matter had already been brought to the notice of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women. A video of Krishnamurthy was also uploaded on her Twitter profile.

She said, “The crass comments of this habitual offender show the political culture prevalent in DMK. There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities.”

Tagging CM Stalin, she wrote, “What you don’t realize is he not only insults me but you and a great leader like your father (late M Karunanidhi). The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It’s such a shame.”

Addressing the media on behalf of all women, Khushbu called out political parties over the unacceptable attitude of their leaders towards women. She said, “Don’t be afraid. I am there, we (NCW, apparently) are there. I will stand up for you.”

Krishnamurthy’s derogatory comments against Governor

Before passing derogatory remarks against Khushbu, Krishnamurthy had given a controversial speech about Governor RN Ravi. In a statement, BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the comments and demanded immediate action. He said the comments against the two “are highly condemnable, and we demand immediate action on this repeat offender.”

Annamalai shared a video of Krishnamurthy where he was passing derogatory remarks against the Governor in the light of portfolio re-allocation of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet after the arrest of state minister V Senthil Balaji.

DMK Suspended Krishnamurthy

Following the controversial remarks about the Governor, DMK suspended Krishnamurthy. However, it was revoked after he issued an apology. He was expelled from the party after passing comments against Khushbu. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced the expulsion and said, “Sivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it.”