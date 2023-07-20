Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of radical sikh leader and chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh, was reportedly stopped from boarding a flight to the United Kingdom on 19 July for the third time since April.

Kirandeep Kaur stated, “I have been denied entry to England for the third time because the law required me to enter 180 days earlier. People believed I was escaping to England in April, but returning home is not the same as fleeing. I’m subject to different laws because I’m a citizen of the UK.”

She further added, “I made a flight reservation for 14 July, a month in advance. I was assured that there would be no trouble or issue with my leaving up until the morning. Then, just before the scheduled departure time, I was told not to proceed. They asked me to hold off for a few days until 18 August. Afterwards, I subsequently made travel plans for July 19th.”

Kirandeep Kaur accused that she was being prevented from attending the funeral of Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda who died on 15 June. Furthermore, she was unaware of the time and location of his last rites. “No officer spoke to me directly or clearly. They don’t want me to attend his funeral. Even the location and time of the funeral are unknown to me. The government anticipated that I’ll visit and deliver a speech there. They are worried that I would start an agitation. I can’t leave the country because of the government and its agencies.”

Avtar Singh Khanda, an asylum seeker in the UK, was arrested for pulling down the Indian flag at the high commission in London on 19 March. He had also groomed Amritpal Singh who wrote a letter and demanded that the status of ‘martyr’ be accorded to the former. His father, Kulwant Singh Khukrana, was also a terrorist and associated with the Khalistan Liberation Force and Khalitan Commando Force. Avtar Singh Khanda died in a London hospital on 15th June.

Kirandeep Kaur alleged, “I am only trying to travel in accordance with the law and human rights to see my family. My trip was only scheduled for a week or two. My husband is my top priority, therefore, I have no intention of staying there for very long.”

She mentioned, “Officials informed that there is a LOC (Look Out Circular) related issue here, but no documentation for the same has been given to me. If yes, why are they refusing to show me and on what grounds,” she asked and added, “If not, they are powerless to prevent me from leaving the country.”

Kirandeep Kaur was scheduled to leave for Birmingham at 1:25 pm aboard an Air India flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The authorities stopped her and told her that a lookout notice had been issued for her. She is a British citizen but has not approached the British Consulate in Chandigarh so far.

She married Amritpal Singh on February 10 at Jallupur Khera village in Punjab. She was initially prevented from boarding her flight to the United Kingdom on 20 April from Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

Kirandeep Kaur is a part of the terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa. She also generated money for the terror group and provided funding for the Khalistan Movement. Moreover, she and five other people were arrested in 2020 for soliciting donations for the same outfit. A police team comprising senior officials had questioned her, along with Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur for nearly an hour at the Jallupur Khera village when her husband was absconding.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu was arrested on 23 April 2023 for attempted murder, among other charges. According to Indian intelligence sources, he has amassed weapons while building up a private militia known as the Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF), with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The state administration, along with the federal government, began a stern crackdown on him and his allies in March 2023.