An attempt by a Muslim individual identified as Monjurul Haque to kidnap a minor Hindu girl was thwarted on the evening of 20 July by vigilant residents of Karimganj City in Southern Assam. They managed to free her from the grasp of the accused who tried to take her away on Silchar Road at about 8 pm.

According to a report in the Organiser, she was on her way home from tuition classes when the kidnapper attempted to yank her onto his two-wheeler. Upon being pulled by him, she screamed which notified the locals. Many people in the area stepped forward immediately to save her and caught the offender as well. Following a call to the local police, a team of officials hurried to the location of the incident and arrested him.

At the police station, hundreds of citizens gathered and called for the guilty to receive harsh punishment. A strong force was utilised by the police to get the situation under control. Her family informed her that the culprit had been following their daughter for a while.

A minor Hindu girl was earlier kidnapped and raped by a Muslim guy in the nearby Hailakandi district on 5 July. She passed away in the hospital the next day, on 6 July. A 26-year-old named Zubair Ahmed Talukdar of Bornibridge Grant in Algapur, along with his associates, 21-year-old Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya and 22- year-old Ansar Uddin Majumder, both locals of Vill Barnee Breese gram, Alagpur, were charged with the abduction and rape of two minor Hindu females when they were en route to their school.

They were taken by the perpetrators to the Noonibali tea garden in the Cachar district. One of the victims, a 13-year-old student was later discovered to be in critical condition by the locals. The Hailakandi police were alerted that Zubair Ahmed escaped the scene after he abandoned her when her medical condition deteriorated.

The neighbourhood people collected and delivered the young girl to her parents at her school. The family members called the police after her health started declining at home. She was rushed to the Hailakandi civic hospital in an emergency, however, the doctors referred her to Silchar Medical College Hospital due to her critical condition. She, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries there on 5 July.

Hailakandi police apprehended Jabir Ahmed and Ansar Uddin, however, Zubair Ahmed eluded capture for a number of days. He was eventually arrested on the night of 18 July under Section 366/376/302/34 Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The police tweet that further investigation is underway.