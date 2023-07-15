On Friday (July 14), former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took a dig at Congress leader KC Venugopal after he thanked the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

In a tweet (archive), the latter wrote, “The ISRO dreamt of by Pandit Nehru, nurtured by Indira Gandhi ji, and taken to great heights by Rajiv Gandhi ji and Dr. Manmohan Singh ji achieves a new milestone! A proud moment for all, as we excitedly watch the #Chandrayan3 take off to conquer the moon! Jai Hind.”

KC Venugopal, who serves as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), made no mention of the scientists for the successful launch of the lunar exploration mission. He also shrewdly omitted the names of Lal Bahadur Shashtri and PV Narasimha Rao from his Twitter post.

Screengrab of the tweet by KC Venugopal

As expected, KC Venugopal made no mention of the current ruling dispensation and credited the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty exclusively for the success of ISRO and its space missions.

Former Indian cricketer and ace spinner, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, was surprised at KC Venugopal’s attempt to promote the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty under the pretext of congratulating India’s premier space organisation.

In a tweet (archive), Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took potshots at the Congress MP and sarcastically conceded that he is the greatest spinner of all time. “Sir, I have seen some great spinners in my lifetime but you are all-time great,” he wrote.

Screengrab of the tweet by Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Chandrayaan-3 has a successful lift-off from Sriharikota

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO’s follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and eventually crashed on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit-raising maneuvers. Covering a distance of over 300,000 km, it will reach the Moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.