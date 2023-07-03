Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film ’72 Hoorain’, director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has been bombarded with threats and abusive messages on social media.

The upcoming movie exposes the dark face of Islamic terrorism from 9/11 to 26/11. As such, enraged Islamists abused the filmmaker with the choicest of expletives. They also mocked his Hindu faith and vowed to harm him physically.

“Your good time has come…Mother fu*ker,” wrote one Rashid Khan. “Send your mother, son of a prostitute. Your religion is fu*ked and hence you are tarnishing our religion now,” remarked one Hanzalah Shkk.

Screengrab of the vitriolic messages sent to director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

Other Islamists continued to give rape threats to the mother of director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. “Why did you close your comment section? Are you afraid of us, Muslims? Good to see this fear for Muslims in you guys,” wrote another radical.

One Musharraf Ahemad made transphobic comments and referred to the national award-winning director as ‘pig’, and ‘hijada’ (eunuch).

Screengrab of the vitriolic messages sent to director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

One set of Islamists also used the opportunity to abuse the Hindu Faith of the director, making references to Hinduphobic slurs such as ‘cow piss’, which was popularised by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar during the Pulwama suicide bombing attack.

Islamists, who live in their make-believe world of religious supremacy, tend to look down upon adherents of Dharmic Faiths. They believe all Hindus are idolaters, drink the urine of cows and are doomed for Hellfire.

Screengrab of the vitriolic messages sent to director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

“Assh*le, you will burn in jahannum (hellfire) and then you will know the truth. You just want to make a movie against Islam. No problem, just wait until you meet your end,” one Shabnam wished death upon the director of ’72 Hoorain.’

She also mocked his religious beliefs by deliberately referring to ‘Hinduism’ as ‘Hindu-gand-ism.’

Screengrab of the vitriolic messages sent to director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

Besides praying for the death of Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, some extremists also harassed him by consistently making both audio and video calls on Instagram.

Screengrab of the vitriolic messages sent to director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan

Earlier, Bhojpuri actress Sabiha Shaikh, popularly known as ‘Rani Chatterjee’, hit out at the makers of ’72 Hoorain’ for supposedly making an anti-Muslim film.

“The depiction of the Quran in this movie is wrong. Quran does not teach to take anyone’s life. If the director or producer of 72 Hoorain had read the Quran, then, they would not have used such dialogues” she said.

Sabiha Shaikh alleged, “Where does Quran say to kill people? Can you show it to me? A wrong message is being sent (to the society). This is part of the agenda to spread hate.”

‘72 Hoorain’: Most anticipated upcoming movie

As per IMDb, ‘72 Hoorain’ is the most anticipated movie on a real-time popularity basis. Around 30.4% audience is waiting for the release of this film. It has left behind the movie ‘Gadar 2’, which is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. It will have Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles.