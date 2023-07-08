Days after the Ghaziabad police busted a conversion racket wherein Islamists were luring young children to convert to Islam through online games, another case of conversion has come to the fore from the Khoda colony of Ghaziabad. On Saturday, July 8, the Ghaziabad police arrested a youth named Rahil who posed as a Hindu to brainwash a Hindu girl to convert and follow the practices of Islam.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, who revealed how Rahil posed as Rahul Agarwal to befriend his daughter and then attempted to convert her to Islam.

Based on the complaint, the Ghaziabad police arrested Sahil, who during interrogation revealed the sinister plot he utilised to indoctrinate the Hindu girl towards Sharia.

According to the father of the victim, his daughter and the accused worked in the same office in Noida. Rahil posed as Rahul Agarwal to befriend the girl. He persuaded the girl that he was hopelessly in love with her and that he could not survive without her. On several occasions, he expressed his desire to marry her.

The accused revealed his real identity in front of her in January this year after he was convinced that she was also deeply in love with him. He played the victim in front of the girl by lamenting how his family was opposed to their marriage as they belonged to different communities. He pleaded with her to convert to Islam, to which she agreed.

Was ready to become a suicide bomber: Father of Ghaziabad conversion victim reveals

The victim’s father went on to say that because of his daughter’s prolonged strange behaviour, he had started to question her. When he confronted her, she admitted that she had been studying the Islamic law of Sharia.

According to the father, the woman was brainwashed to the extent that she started following practices of Islam including wearing a burqa and offering Namaz five times.

He further lamented that his daughter had become radicalised to the extent that she wouldn’t even shy away from killing a person who objected to the ideology and did not convert to Islam. He said that her fanaticism reached a level, where she even started expressing her keenness to become a suicide bomber to wage jihad so that she could attain ‘martyrdom.’

Fearful that his daughter would choose the path of terrorism, the father reported Rahil aka Rahul Agarwal to the police, based on which, the Ghaziabad police arrested the accused and started investigating the case.

During the probe, the police found several videos of fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and Islamic speeches on Rahil’s mobile phone. Zakir Naik was declared a fugitive by the Government of India. He was banned by Indian Govt in 2015.

It may be recalled that last month, the Ghaziabad police busted a case of the conversion of children through the gaming app “Fortnite.” The police explained the sinister approach the Islamists utilised to manipulate and coerce children to convert to Islam through online games. The police confirmed that four teenagers who were converted through the online gaming app were asked to read verses of the Quran to win the games.

A team was formed to investigate the matter after filing an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). First, a Maulavi in Ghaziabad and then Shahnawaz Khan were arrested.