In a striking resemblance to the previously exposed scheme of converting Hindu youths through an online game, a recent incident has come to light from Jetpur. This time, the conversion took place through Instagram, where a Hindu youth adopted Islam to marry a Bangladeshi girl he had met on the platform. The young man was notably influenced by videos featuring Zakir Naik. However, in a positive development, reports now indicate that Hindu organizations and revered saints from Jetpur collaborated to successfully guide and reintegrate the individual back into the Sanatan faith, as he did a Ghar Wapasi last night.

इंस्टाग्राम पर बांग्लादेशी युवती से निकाह की लालच में और यूट्यूब पर ज़ाकिर नाइक के वीडियो देखकर गुजरात के जेतपुर का हिंदु युवक बन गया था मुस्लिम।



हिंदु संगठनों तक बात आई तो जेतपुर के नृसिंह मंदिर के महंत कन्हैयानंद जी साथीयो के साथ उसके घर पहुँचे। बुधवार देर रात तक उसे समजाने के… https://t.co/uNTtTGvlIg pic.twitter.com/rfN5n1Mj8k — Lincoln Sokhadia (@journolinc) July 6, 2023

The news of a Hindu youth’s conversion to Islam in Jetpur swiftly gained widespread attention. The individual in question, Ashish Goswami, assumed the name Sheikh Mohammad Alsami after embracing the new faith. The situation escalated when Ashish, accompanied by two Muslim companions, caused a commotion upon arriving at the Jetpur government hospital for circumcision. Eventually, the matter was brought to the attention of the local police station on Wednesday, triggering further investigation.

Enlightened by the mahant of the Narasimha temple, the young man found his way back to the Sanatan fold

As the news reached the local Hindu organisations by Wednesday evening, a wave of anger swept through their ranks. Determined to rescue the Hindu youth from the clutches of conversion, Kanhaiyanand Maharaj, the revered leader of the local Hindu Dharma Sena and mahant of the Narasimha temple in Jetpur, wasted no time. In a show of solidarity, he assembled a substantial group of Hindu youths and personally visited the young man’s residence at night.

Engaging in a two-hour conversation, the young man, Ashish Goswami, began to acknowledge his error and realised that he had succumbed to Islamic influences. Overwhelmed by remorse, Ashish Goswami expressed deep regret. In a symbolic act of returning to the original faith, Mahant Kanhaiyanand Maharaj adorned Ashish’s forehead with a Chandan tilak, signifying his return to the Sanatan Dharma. In a gesture of reaffirmation, the young man, with the guidance of the mahant, used a trimmer to remove the beard he had grown, reminiscent of the Muslim tradition. In this way, the young man made a visible declaration of his reconnection with his Hindu roots.

Ultimately, the collective efforts of Hindu organisations triumphed as they successfully reintegrated the Hindu youth from Jetpur back into the Sanatan fold. This youth embraced Islam under the influence of Zakir Naik. Late into the night, passionate activists from these organisations congregated outside the youth’s residence and raised the chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ In a unifying act, the group also recited the Hanuman Chalisa, with the once-converted youth fervently joining in, symbolising his renewed connection with his Hindu heritage.

‘The young man was under the influence of Zakir Naik and other clerics like him.’ – Mahant Kanhaiyanand

In an exclusive conversation with OpIndia, Mahant Kanhaiyanand Maharaj, who also serves as the head of the Saurashtra province of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, stated, “When I received news of the incident around 5 pm yesterday while I was in Gandhinagar, I immediately grasped the gravity of the matter. Without wasting any time, my colleagues and I swiftly made our way to Jetpur. By 9 pm, we had reached the young man’s house and commenced our earnest efforts to convince him of his mistake.”

Mahant Kanhaiyanand Maharaj elaborated, stating, “Around 11 pm, we witnessed a breakthrough as the young man arrived at a state of stability and comprehended our perspective. Overwhelmed with remorse, he shed tears profusely. Providing him with reassurance and support, I performed the ritual of applying Chandan Tilak on his forehead, symbolising his return to the Sanatan Dharma.”

Mahant Kanhaiyanand Maharaj also imparted valuable guidance to the young man, emphasizing the importance of reading the Bhagavad Gita on a daily basis. He assured the young man that in case any doubts or questions arise regarding Sanatan Dharma, he is always available as a reliable source of guidance and support.

Mahant Kanhaiyanand shared that the youth’s decision to convert to Islam was prompted by the influence of Zakir Naik – a fugitive Islamic preacher, and similar clerics. This revelation highlighted the significant impact these individuals had on the youth, leading him to take the step of converting his faith.