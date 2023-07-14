The Law Commission of India has extended the last date to submit views on ideas on the proposed Uniform Civil Code by two more weeks. In a notification issued on 14th June, the commission had said that the public and religious organisations can submit views within 30 days.

Accordingly, today was the last date for the same. But now the law commission has given two more weeks, saying that there has been an overwhelming response from the public on the subject.

A notification issued by the Law Commission states, “In view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders.”

The notification said, “The Law Commission values the input of all stakeholders and aims to create an inclusive environment that encourages active engagement. We encourage all interested parties to utilize this extended timeframe to contribute their valuable ideas and expertise.”

Accordingly, any interested individual, institution or organisation may furnish their comments on the issue of Uniform Civil Code till the 28th of July, 2023. The views can be emailed to [email protected], or the same can be on the commission’s website.

Alternatively, submissions can also be made in hard copy by sending it to the address “Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, 4th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi – 110 003.”

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws which will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

In the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party had promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

Initially, the 21st Law Commission examined the subject of the Uniform Civil Code, soliciting the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 7.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018 and 10.4.2018. It received an overwhelming response from the respondents. The 21st Law Commission issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on 31.08.2018.

Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject, the statement by the commission said.