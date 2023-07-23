In a weird incident in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, a man at the Gwalior railway station was in such deep sleep that other people at the platform assumed him to be dead. The passengers present there tried to wake him up, however, when the man did not wake up or make any movement, people called an ambulance and informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Reportedly, when the man was being taken on a stretcher to the ambulance, he suddenly woke up and started screaming in shock. Later, he told that he was waiting for his train and fell asleep. Upon learning this, the RPF officials inquired the man about his name and other details before letting him go.

Some passengers sitting in the waiting room noticed the sleeping man and informed the Deputy Station Superintendent that the man has fainted here and is not regaining consciousness despite repeated efforts.

Subsequently, RPF officials along with the Deputy Station Superintendent arrived at the waiting room and checked the sleeping man, who showed no signs of movement.

The Deputy Station Superintendent then called dialled 108 and an ambulance arrived at the spot. When the man was being moved into the ambulance, he suddenly woke up and started screaming, and questioned where he was being taken. When asked, the man said that his name is Shashank Bhardwaj and that he is a resident of the Sanjay Colony in Faridabad. Bhardwaj added that he fell asleep while waiting for Taj Express in which he had a seat reserved.