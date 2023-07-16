On Friday (July 14), the Moradabad police arrested a man named Aamir Ali in connection to a case filed against him by his wife.

Ali made headlines after he wrote to the District Magistrate (DM) about his wish to convert to Hinduism and marry his Hindu girlfriend. He also expressed his desire to adopt the Hindu name of ‘Amit Maheshwari.’

Following that, the District Magistrate ordered an inquiry into the matter. It came to light that Aamir is already married to another woman named Gulafshaan and has a 4-month-old daughter.

His wife has now filed a complaint with the Moradabad police, accusing Aamir of cheating, cruelty, domestic violence and solicitation of dowry. Gulafshaan said that Aamir was in a relationship with a Hindu woman prior to her marriage and that his father, mother and sisters withheld the information from her.

She said that the accused and his family would harass and assault her for dowry. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the Moradabad police, following which Aamir was arrested and taken into custody. He was presented before a court and then sent to jail.

The Background of the Controversy

Aamir Ali submitted an application to the District Magistrate (DM) for conversion to Hinduism. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old man’s wife claimed that he wanted to convert to Hinduism only to marry a Hindu woman and avoid a triple talaq case. He also wanted to get rid of the love jihad accusations, she alleged.

Reportedly, Gulafshaan, a resident of Mughalpura police station precinct in Moradabad got married to Aamir Ali in February 2022. Within six months of her marriage to Ali, she learnt that her husband was in a relationship with a Hindu woman since 2014.

Recently she caught Aamir Ali chatting with a woman named Shubhangi Maheshwari. When Gulafshaan confronted Ali, he claimed that he had been in a relationship with Shubhangi since 2014 and that she is blackmailing him now.

19-year-old Gulafshaan who has a four-month-old daughter informed her mother about her ordeal. Gulfashaan’s mother pacified her and asked her to convince Aamir Ali. However, the situation took a bitter turn as Aamir Ali submitted an application to change his religion and become Amit Maheshwari.

Gulafshaan alleged that Aamir Ali was doing a “drama” of becoming a Hindu. She claimed that Ali is a hardcore Islamist and that he did not even purchase goods from Hindu shop owners.

She alleged that he was doing the conversion drama to get married to his Hindu girlfriend Shubhangi and also get rid of her. By ‘converting’ to Hinduism, Aamir Ali also aimed to fend off the love jihad allegations.