On July 29, Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The ‘Samagam’ coincides with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020.

During the event, PM Modi released the first instalment of funds for schools under the PM SHRI Scheme. He also released 100 education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages and while doing so he stressed the importance of the mother tongue as the medium of instruction in schools, which is being promoted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said.

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.https://t.co/BJairfHYxR — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 29, 2023

Noting that today marks the third anniversary of the National Educational Policy, the Prime Minister praised the academics, teachers, and intellectuals for taking on this duty and contributing to the enormous progress. Speaking about the exhibition showcased on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasised the demonstration of abilities, education, and cutting-edge methods. He discussed how education and schooling are evolving in the nation, where young children are learning through engaging activities and expressed optimism for the same. He also urged the guests to explore the exhibition.

Even at the UN, I speak in the Indian language: Modi stresses on importance of mother tongue

Rooting for the use of the mother tongue as the medium of instruction under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, PM Modi said while addressing the nation after the inauguration, “Judging the youth on the basis of their language instead of their talent is the biggest injustice done. Due to the education in the mother tongue by NEP 2020, the real justice towards youth is going to start, said PM Modi.”

Giving the example of Europe, the Prime Minister said that most countries make use of their own native languages. He lamented that even though India has an array of established languages, they were presented as a sign of backwardness, and those who could not speak English were neglected and their talents were not recognised.

As a result, the Prime Minister said, the children of the rural areas remained most affected. He emphasized that the country has now begun to shun this belief with the advent of the National Educational Policy. “Even at the UN, I speak in the Indian language”, Modi added.

“From social science to engineering studies will be in Indian languages. Through NEP all languages will get their due respect,” Modi added.

While releasing 100 education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages, PM Modi said that the National Education Policy’s objective is to turn India into a hub for research and innovation. NCERT is writing news books in all 22 Indian languages for teaching about 130 different subjects. Education will now be provided in Indian languages, ranging from social science to engineering, he said, adding that due to NEP all languages will be given the respect they deserve.

Further, while releasing the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme during the event, Modi said that as envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these schools will cultivate students in a way that enables them to become involved, effective, and contributing citizens for constructing an equitable, inclusive, and plural society.

The Prime Minister said among the various parameters of quality education, India’s big effort is for equality. “Priority of NEP is that every youth of India should get the same education and the same opportunity for education”, he said, emphasizing that this is not limited to opening schools.

World is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities: PM Modi

He emphasized that equality should be extended to resources along with education. This, he said, means that every child should get options as per choice and capacity. “Equality in education means that no child is deprived of education due to place, class, region”, he said. He pointed out that thousands of schools are being upgraded under the PM SHRI Scheme. “In the age of 5G, these modern schools will be a medium of modern education”, he added.

He mentioned Eklavya Schools in tribal villages, Internet facilities in villages and students receiving education through modes like DIKSHA, SWAYAM and Swayamprabha. “Now, In India, the gap of resources needed for education is being covered rapidly”, he said.

“Any reform requires courage, and the presence of courage leads to the birth of new possibilities”, Modi said as he underlined that the world is looking at India as a nursery of new possibilities.

The Prime Minister gave examples of software technology and space tech and said that it is not easy to compete with India’s capability. Speaking about defence technology, the Prime Minister said that India’s model of ‘low cost’ and ‘best quality’ is sure to be a hit.

He further emphasized that the respect for India’s education system has significantly increased in the world with the increase in India’s industrial reputation and startup growth ecosystem. He noted that the number of Indian institutes is increasing in all the global rankings and informed about two IIT campuses opening up in Zanzibar and Abu Dhabi.

“Many other countries are also urging us to open IIT campuses in their own countries”, he said.

He also touched upon many global universities willing to open their campuses in India due to the positive changes coming in the education ecosystem. He informed that two Australian universities are about to open their campuses in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Modi emphasized strengthening educational institutions continuously and working towards making them future-ready. He stressed the need to make India’s institutes, universities, schools and colleges the centre of this revolution.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held on July 29 and 30, 2023. The opening ceremony will take place in the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. The event will have sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Indian knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups, National Institute Ranking Framework, among others.

Prior to inaugurating the event, PM Modi visited an exhibition held to mark the three years of the launch of the new NEP where he interacted with students