On July 13, 2023, during his state visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted a rare interview to the French newspaper Les Echos. He stressed India’s role as a bridge between the Global South and the Western world, advocating for a reshuffle of international institutions and emphasizing the need for inclusion of India in the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Modi highlighted major economic reforms since 2014, aiming to make India a developed economy by 2047. He cautioned against the universal appeal of Western values, emphasising the importance of considering diverse philosophies. The Prime Minister also mentioned Indian soft power through cinema, music, Ayurveda, and Yoga.

PM Modi also discussed the Indo-French strategic partnership in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasising President Emmanuel Macron’s agreement on the international order. PM Modi’s interview provided insights into India’s aspirations for global influence, inclusive diplomacy, and reshaping the international order. It, therefore, becomes necessary to take a close look at the answers given by the Prime Minister in this interview.

PM Modi advocated regaining the rightful position of the largest democracy

When asked about India’s status on the world scene as the most populous country, Prime Minister Modi responded by stating that India’s population gives the country a unique advantage. He emphasised that India’s youthful population, coupled with its openness, democratic values, and technological adaptability, will be an asset to the world in the coming decades. The Prime Minister highlighted the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the prosperity of their adopted countries. He further mentioned that India’s success as the world’s largest democracy, with its social and economic diversity, will demonstrate the efficacy of democracy and the possibility of harmonious coexistence amidst diversity. PM Modi also expressed the expectation for adjustments in the international system and institutions to acknowledge and accommodate the world’s largest democracy.

When asked about India’s rightful position in the world, Prime Minister Modi clarified that it is more about regaining that position. He highlighted India’s historical contributions to global economic growth, technological advancement, and human development. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the Indian people, their optimism for the future, and their eagerness to reclaim their rightful place in the world.

According to PM Modi, India’s demographic dividend, democratic foundation, and civilisational spirit will guide the country’s path forward. He emphasised India’s responsibility to address global challenges, promote global peace and prosperity, and amplify the voices of the vulnerable. India brings its unique perspective to the global discourse, advocating for peace, fair economic order, and global cohesion, he said.

PM Modi stressed India’s deep-rooted belief in multilateral action and cited examples such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and India’s initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region. He also mentioned India’s contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine supply to over 100 countries and sharing the CoWin digital platform. PM Modi underscored that India is recognised globally as a force for good and essential for unity, cohesion, peace, and prosperity amidst current global turmoil.

PM Modi underlined that India’s soft power rests on its civilisational heritage, including yoga, Ayurveda, and contributions in science and spirituality. He said that the country’s cultural appeal, showcased through cinema, music, and dance, has gained international recognition. He emphasised that India’s commitment to sustainable practices and democratic values fuels its global standing.

With a consistent voice for peace and an inclusive world order, India’s rise is welcomed due to its values of openness, harmony, and coexistence. The country’s adherence to international law further strengthens its soft power. India’s rich heritage, vibrant democracy, and commitment to peace serve as the pillars of its global influence, he said.

Modi underlined importance of strengthening Indo-US ties

“We have witnessed a remarkable rise in the India-US relationship in recent years,” stated Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted the widespread support for deepening ties from various stakeholders in both countries, including government, parliament, industry, academia, and the people. PM Modi emphasised the excellent rapport he has personally enjoys with US leadership across administrations. He recalled that during his State Visit to the United States, he and President Joe Biden agreed on the potential for their partnership to be the defining alliance of the century.

The Prime Minister underlined the shared goals of advancing a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, strengthening global supply chains, promoting green energy transitions, enhancing defense industrial cooperation, and revitalizing multilateral institutions. He stressed the alignment of interests, vision, and commitments between India and the US, which allow them to play a constructive role in shaping the global order and addressing global challenges effectively.

PM Modi stressed the need to hear the Global South seriously

Prime Minister Modi mentioned that India does not seek to assume the position of a leader for the “Global South.” He highlighted the importance of collective strength and leadership for the entire Global South, rather than any individual country asserting dominance. PM Modi stated that the Global South’s rights have been long denied, leading to a sense of anguish and a lack of representation in decision-making. He underlined the need to respect the true spirit of democracy and grant equal rights and respect to the Global South.

PM Modi envisioned India as a strong shoulder and bridge for the Global South, providing support and building linkages with the Global North. He emphasised the importance of strengthening this shoulder and bridge to enhance the linkages between the North and South, enabling the Global South to become stronger.

Prime Minister Modi outlined his plan to increase the presence of the Global South in international institutions. He highlighted the Global South Summit held during India’s G20 Presidency, where 125 countries participated and unanimously expressed the need for India to advocate for their causes.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency under the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” PM Modi aimed to bring the priorities and interests of the Global South to the forefront of G20 deliberations and decisions. He proposed granting permanent membership to the African Union in the G20.

PM Modi emphasised that advocating for the Global South does not imply an adversarial relationship with the Global North. Instead, it is about advancing the vision of a united world and preventing fragmentation. He mentioned that President Macron shares this view, as demonstrated by his hosting of the New Global Financing Pact Summit.

Modi opined on India’s bid to UN security council

On the issue of India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council, Prime Minister Modi said that it goes beyond the credibility of the UN; it is about addressing the larger issue of outdated multilateral governance structures. He pointed out that the world has undergone significant transformations since these institutions were established, with changes in the global economy, technological advancements, and the rise of new powers.

PM Modi questioned the representation of these institutions in today’s world and their ability to fulfill their intended roles. He highlighted the lack of representation for entire continents such as Africa and Latin America in the UN Security Council, as well as the absence of the world’s most populous country and largest democracy as a permanent member.

He said that the skewed membership of the Security Council leads to opaque decision-making processes, hindering its effectiveness in addressing present-day challenges. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that most countries have clear views on the necessary changes in the Security Council and the role India should play. He commended France for its consistent position on this matter.

PM Modi envisioned India as a developed economy by 2047

Prime Minister Modi stated that he envisions India becoming a developed country by 2047, marking the 100th anniversary of its independence. He described India as a vibrant and participative federal democracy, where all citizens had secure rights and a positive outlook on their future. Modi added that India would emerge as a global leader in innovation and technology, emphasising its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the economy would provide ample opportunities and act as a catalyst for global growth, driven by skilled talent. He stated that India’s progress would showcase the power of democracy and contribute to a more balanced multipolar world, grounded in international law and multilateralism.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the world had progressed due to the contributions of various thought processes, efforts, and philosophies from all corners of the world. He emphasised the importance of letting go of outdated notions and embracing new ideas for quick progress. PM Modi did not view Western or Eastern values as superior to one another but underlined the need to appreciate and adopt what was good from all parts of the world.

He referred to the ancient Vedas that advocated for noble thoughts to come from all sides, highlighting the openness and inclusivity of Indian philosophy. India’s G20 theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” reflected the idea of global unity without imposing a single philosophy.

Modi highlighted his people-centric approach to economic development, stating that the implementation of inclusive policies and the use of digital technology had led to improved last-mile connectivity, benefiting millions of individuals. He stressed the empowerment of disadvantaged communities through measures such as housing, sanitation, and financial services. The Prime Minister also noted the transformative impact of India’s digital revolution, which had enabled universal banking, real-time digital payments, and the direct distribution of benefits to millions of people.

He acknowledged the focus on key areas, including ease of doing business, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the development of a robust startup ecosystem, resulting in India becoming the world’s third-largest startup hub. PM Modi underlined the government’s commitment to predictable policies, technological advancements, quality education, and infrastructure development, which had contributed to India’s rise as the fifth-largest economy globally. Additionally, he highlighted India’s engagement with the world, dedication to climate commitments, and aspirations to become a developed economy by 2047.

Modi expressed his views on China, Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine-Russia conflict and more

Modi stated that India’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region is driven by the vision of “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR). While peace is essential, it is not guaranteed. India advocates for peaceful resolutions through dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for sovereignty, international law, and the rules-based international order. This approach contributes to regional and global peace and stability, he said.

Modi stated that he had engaged in conversations with President Putin and President Zelensky regarding the Ukraine war. India’s stance has been consistent, addressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. Modi expressed India’s readiness to support genuine efforts towards ending the conflict, while highlighting the importance of respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, and the UN Charter.

He also expressed deep concerns about the impact of the conflict on the Global South, including the compounded challenges faced by countries already affected by the Covid pandemic. Modi acknowledged the urgency to end the conflict and address the difficulties faced by countries in the South.

25 years of India-France strategic partnership

Modi expressed gratitude to France and President Macron for inviting India as the guest of honor for the 14th July National day celebrations, marking the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership. He described the relationship as strong, trusted, and consistent, with mutual trust and confidence stemming from shared values and vision.

Modi highlighted the partnership’s significance in sensitive areas such as space and defense, lauding the geopolitical consequence of the relationship. He also mentioned his special emphasis on the strategic partnership since taking office in 2014 and the close collaboration with French leadership, including President Macron, for the global good.

Modi highlighted the strengthening cooperation between India and France in various fields, including economic, social, cultural, and people-to-people contacts. Trade has almost doubled since 2014, with significant collaboration in clean energy, digital infrastructure, and defense. The two countries have launched initiatives on solar energy, biodiversity, plastic waste reduction, and disaster resilience. Cooperation in international forums, such as the United Nations, climate change, and counterterrorism efforts, has intensified, he said.

Modi expressed gratitude towards President Macron, noting their shared thinking and compatibility in working together. The partnership is deemed vital for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, positioning France as one of India’s foremost global partners, he added.

Modi said that India and France’s strategic partnership plays a crucial role in shaping the Indo-Pacific region. They work towards a free, open, inclusive, secure, and stable Indo Pacific, focusing on defense, security, economic, connectivity, and sustainability initiatives. Their collaboration extends beyond India’s defense capabilities and aims to support the security needs of other countries. The partnership opens avenues for regional cooperation and extends to the Pacific region. Additionally, the involvement of the European Union further strengthens the collective efforts for connectivity and regional stability. This comprehensive partnership contributes to prosperity and peace in the region, he said.

