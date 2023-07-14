Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUS Senate Committee passes resolution declaring Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Senate Committee passes resolution declaring Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India

“Committee passage of this resolution affirms that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India—not the People’s Republic of China—and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners,” Senator Merkley said.

ANI
PM Modi and Joe Biden
PM Modi and President Joe Biden (image credit: Mint)
3

The United States Congressional Senatorial Committee on Thursday passed a resolution recognizing Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.

The resolution was passed by Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley, Tennessee’s Senator Bill Hagerty, and Texas’ Senator Jon Cornyn. The resolution was cosponsored by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

The legislation reaffirms that the US recognizes the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It refused China’s claims that large portions of Arunachal Pradesh are their territory, which is a part of the PRC’s increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies, a media statement said.

“America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the center of all of our actions and relationships around the world—especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision,” said Senator Merkley, who serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

“Committee passage of this resolution affirms that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India—not the People’s Republic of China—and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Hagerty said at a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, it’s critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our strategic partners in the region—especially India and other Quad countries—and push back against the CCP’s broader strategy of territorial aggrandizement that it has pursued in the South and East China Seas, the Himalayas, and the southern Pacific, according to an official statement.

“As tensions between India and China escalate over their shared border, the United States must stand strong in our defense of democracy by supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Senator Cornyn.
Cornyn said further this resolution would reaffirm that the US recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as “part of the Republic of India”.  

 (This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS India relations, US china relations, India Arunachal Pradesh
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,337FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com