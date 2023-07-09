On Saturday (July 8) morning, a Hispanic man went on a shooting spree on his scooter, killing an elderly man and injuring three others in the process. The incident took place in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in the New York City of United States.

The accused first attacked a 21-year-old man from behind and shot him in the shoulder at around 11:10 am on Saturday. Approximately 17 minutes later, he shot an 87-year-old Asian man in Queens. Although the victim was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

At around 11:35 a.m., the accused attacked a 44-year-old man and shot him in the face. The victim suffered critical injuries and was admitted to the nearby Jamaica Hospital for immediate medical attention.

⚠️ viewer discretion is advised ⚠️

Here's videos of a man who was going around doing drive-by shootings while he was on his scooter. 4 people were shot during his shooting spree .

The man was arrested by the NYPD #Crime #NYC #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/1kTqTaURuS — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) July 9, 2023

A minute later, he shot another 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder at the intersection of 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue. The victim is said to be in a stable condition now.

Law enforcement acted swiftly to bring the shooter into custody. The suspect, who authorities describe as “extremely emotionally disturbed,” was apprehended near the crime scene at 1:10 p.m.

It was revealed that he possessed a .9-mm firearm equipped with an extended clip, capable of inflicting further harm. While charges against the shooter are pending, police sources have suggested that the shooting spree could have resulted in additional casualties.

Shooter was driving illegal scooter, had ghost gun

Acting Police Commissioner Eddie Caban informed that the fact that the shooter was operating an illegal scooter without a license plate, allowing him to swiftly move between locations.

During the pursuit of the suspect, one officer initially spotted the shooter on the scooter but lost sight of him. Another officer engaged in a vehicular chase that ultimately turned into a foot pursuit. Law enforcement discovered the firearm inside the scooter.

The firearm reportedly used by the shooter was described as a “ghost gun,” lacking serial numbers and registration. Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene, with people screaming and running for safety.

Accused arrested without hours

The swift response from law enforcement led to the arrest of the shooter near the intersection of 134th Street. Meanwhile, authorities have seized the scooter used in the shooting. As investigations continue, law enforcement released a photograph of the shooter.

He has been described as a Hispanic man with a heavy build, dressed in a green shirt, black pants with a white stripe, and black and white sneakers.

While speaking about the matter, an police official said, “This guy had a lot of ammunition on him. There were going to be other bodies dropped.” The accused was reportedly arrested in 2019 for possession of a forged instrument.