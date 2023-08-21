‘Historian’ Audrey Truschke, who has a history of anti-Hindu propaganda, received a rude shock on Friday (August 18) when none turned up for her event at the Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago.

She was scheduled to speak on issues such as ‘censorship’, ‘free speech’ ‘disinformation’ and supposed ‘threats and harassment from right-wing groups’ alongside other anti-India propagandists such as Sunita Vishwanath and Rasheed Ahmed.

Although the event titled ‘The Importance of Freedom of Speech to Defend Human Rights ‘was conducted virtually, Truschke was greeted with empty chairs and vacant halls.

Attendees at the Parliament of World's Religions voted down peddlers of propaganda. The hate fest featuring Audrey Truschke, Equality Labs, Indian American Muslim Council, Hindus for Human Rights and FIACONA had very low attendance.

In a tweet, the Coaliation of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) wrote, “LOL! Attendees at @InterfaithWorld voted down peddlers of propaganda, #Hinduphobia and outright lies. Crickets at the hate fest featuring #AudreyTruschke, #EqualityLabs, Indian American Muslim Council, Hindus for Human Rights and FIACONA.”

“Hopefully the professor has learned that it is hard to sell hate if no one is buying it,” the Hindu advocacy group tweeted. In another tweet, CoHNA informed that there was a huge turnout for the President of the advocacy group at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago.

“In contrast, after attempting to cancel CoHNA president Nikunj Trivedi from speaking about a sacred Hindu symbol, the Swastika session was a full house with a powerful and diverse panel of experts and attendees in a standing room only session. Truth sells itself.

In contrast, after attempting to cancel CoHNA president Nikunj Trivedi from speaking about a sacred Hindu symbol, the Swastika session was a full house with a powerful and diverse panel of experts and attendees in a standing room only session. Truth sells itself.

In an article published by Milli Chronicle, it said, “…The lack of attendees conveyed a clear message: the public is increasingly unwilling to entertain narratives perceived as potentially harmful and divisive.”

“This incident serves as a reminder that the responsibility of speakers and intellectuals extends beyond exercising the right to freedom of speech. It is crucial to approach topics with sensitivity, integrity, and a commitment to truth, in order to avoid undermining the very values they claim to defend,” it added.

I'm speaking today at 1 p.m. CST at the Parliament of World Religions (@InterfaithWorld) on human rights and free speech.



What's an academic doing at an interfaith gathering?



Well, a far-right group sued me alongside some stellar interfaith leaders. We won… Join us for more!

On Friday (August 18), ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke tweeted that she would be speaking at the Parliamnent of World’s Religions on ‘free speech’ and ‘human rights.’

“What’s an academic doing at an interfaith gathering? Well, a far-right group sued me alongside some stellar interfaith leaders. We won… Join us for more!” she claimed. Her tweet recieved poor response from her followers, which also reflected in the audience turnout for her session.