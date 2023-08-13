Sunday, August 13, 2023
Updated:

Canada: Another Hindu temple vandalised as Khalistani terrorists target a temple in Surrey

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani Terrorists
Khalistani terrorists vandalised a Hindu temple in Canada. Image Source: The Australia Today
14

In yet another attack on Hindu temples overseas, Khalistani terrorists in Canada attacked yet another temple. This time, the act of vandalism took place in Surrey, near the Canada-United States border. The Khalistani terrorists also placed posters at the entrance of the temple, aiming to sow fear within the Hindu community. The poster advocates for a referendum pertaining to “the assassination of Hardeep Nijjar” and investigating India’s role in the terrorist’s assassination.

The news outlet “Australia Today” shared a video capturing the disturbing act of vandalism at the temple, which was carried out by Khalistani terrorists. In the video, two masked individuals can be observed affixing posters to the temple’s entrance.

The displayed poster announces the intention of Khalistanis to conduct a referendum about examining India’s involvement in what they called the “assassination of Hardeep Nijjar”. Featuring an image of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the poster commemorated him as a “martyr”.

On 18th June 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, four days after Khalistani terrorist Avtar Khanda mysteriously died in a UK Hospital. The Government of India had previously declared him a terrorist. The Indian government published a list of 41 individuals recognised as terrorists, among whom Hardeep Nijjar’s name was also featured. Khanda and Nijjar worked together to organise protests outside Indian high commissions and also sponsored terror attacks in India.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was associated with Sikhs for Justice, a Khalistani terrorist organisation. He was a resident of Jalandhar district of Punjab. He had been living in Canada for several years.

