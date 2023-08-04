Two new case of love jihad have come to light in Gujarat. In the first one, a man named Ilyas trapped a 16-year-old minor Hindu girl in a relationship and raped her repeatedly. He has now been arrested on the complaint of the victim’s mother.



She reportedly came in contact with him in Isanpur, Ahmedabad after which he lied about his identity and pretended to be of the same religion as hers. He told her he was a Hindu and his name was Yash before befriending her. Afterward, he took her into confidence and used deception to engage in multiple sexual encounters with her.

She eventually learned the real name of the accused after some time and realized that she has been duped. She narrated the entire incident to her mother and the latter arrived at the Isanpur police station to file a report after comprehending the gravity of the situation. A First Information Report was registered against the perpetrator in connection with the case along with other sections including rape and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO).

The Isanpur police swung into action as soon as the victim’s grievance was recorded and the offender was apprehended within hours. Assistant Commissioner of Police Milap Patel stated, “The mother of the 16-year-old victim has lodged a complaint at the Isanpur police station. She mentioned that her daughter used to work at a clothes shop.”

He further added, “There a boy named Ilyas introduced himself as Yash in order to befriend her and forcibly made physical relations with her. Based on the information provided by the complainant, the police registered a complaint against him as well as arrested him. The matter is under investigation.”

The video of when the Isanpur police went to arrest the culprit is doing rounds on social media. A large group of Hindus is seen surrounding the latter in the footage. On the other hand, the police are shown taking him to the police station after saving him from the agitated crowd.

Love jihad in Surat

Another instance of love jihad has surfaced in Surat where a man named Ozair Alam ensnared a Hindu girl by masquerading as Arjun Singh. He also created a fake Aadhaar Card with the same name and conducted his business using the same. The activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad have apprehended and handed him over to the police.

He ran a shop called ‘Ruhi Fashion’ in Awadh Market in the Puna area of ​​the city and tricked the female who was employed there by deceiving her. He took her to Saputara, 15 days ago and raped her under the false promise of marriage. However, she recently came to know about his truth.

सुरत में ओझर आलम अर्जुनसिंह बनकर हिन्दु लड़कियों से लवजिहाद कर रहा था, लड़की की शिकायत पर @VHPGUJOFFICIAL ने इस जेहादी को पकड़कर पुलिस को सोंपा। इस जिहादी ने अपने दोनों नाम से आधारकार्ड बनवा रखे थे। @CP_SuratCity इस मामले में कड़ी जांच हो और दो नाम से आधार बनवाकर कपड़े का व्यापार… pic.twitter.com/J6PkkglzCy — Hitendrasinh Rajput (@TheHitendrasinh) July 10, 2023

When the workers of the Hindu organization came to know about this, they reached the perpetrator’s shop. He initially presented himself as Arjun Singh and also produced a visiting card with the same name upon questioning. The victim, who was present there told them that she did not know that he was a Muslim because he went by the Hindu name.

The people from the Hindu outfit found two Aadhaar cards, with the names of Arjun Singh and Ozair Alam, from the store. His address is registered as Champaran, Bihar in the card with his actual Muslim name. He is originally from the Bihar state. However, he lived and traded in Surat.

He informed the girl his name was Arjun Singh during their eight-month correspondence and never revealed that he belonged to a different religion, according to her.