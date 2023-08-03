An Islamist Maulana was seen issuing threats of violence to News 18 anchor Aman Chopra after he was targeted by the ‘secular-liberal’ gang for his statement against stone peltings.

In a statement to a news reporter, a Maulana was seen telling that Aman Chopra he might be the victim of rioters one day too. “You have neighbors too. You live here and pass through these roads. One day rioters may surround you and u might have to come face to face with them. Then you will realize who you are speaking against.”

Earlier, News 18 anchor Aman Chopra became the fresh target of self-proclaimed ‘secular liberals’ who are currently desperate to whitewash another incident of Islamic violence against Hindus in Nuh, Haryana.

On July 31, a Jalabhishek Yatra by Hindus in Haryana’s Nuh was brutally attacked by local Meo Muslims. Though the mainstream media and their ‘secular liberal’ voices tried their best to pass it as ‘clashes during a rally’, social media videos and eyewitness statements soon proved that it was a well-coordinated, planned attack.

On his show ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge’ on July 31, News 18 Aman Chopra discussed the Nuh violence. He had highlighted that the Yatra happens every year, and that day was a Shravan Monday, an auspicious day for Hindus. He mentioned the fact that Hindus are the minority in Nuh.

Discussing how the brutal attack was done on a Hindu religious procession, triggering violence, arson, and vandalism, Aman Chopra highlighted the issue of massive stone pelting.

Chopra asked why the Nuh attack has not sparked a human rights debate for Hindus who are actually minorities in the Nuh area. He stressed that the instances of stone pelting are concerning and they need permanent treatment from the government.

‘Secular liberals’ attack Aman Chopra, tag his boss, and target Mukesh Ambani too, compare ‘permanent treatment’ to Hitler’s ‘final solution’

Rohini Singh, Ajit Anjum, Sakshi Joshi, Ravish Kumar and Rahul Dev are some of the names who targeted Aman Chopra for his coverage of the Nuh violence issue.

Ravish Kumar posted that the Opposition leaders should meet Mukesh Ambani to discuss how a news channel owned by his conglomerate is spreading hate.

Tagging News 18 Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, Rohini Singh wrote why is he allowing ‘hate’ to be spilled on his channel on a daily basis. She accused the anchor of ‘dehumanizing’ ordinary citizens.

Sakshi Joshi shared a collage of News 18 shows, most from Aman Chopra’s ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge’, and tagged Adil Zainulbhai asking if he recognizes those shows. She added that those anchors have turned News 18 into a ‘hate channel’

Another handle shared “If Ambani still doesn’t sack Aman Chopra, he should be considered an accomplice in the murder and violence.”

Rahul Dev went a step ahead and claimed out of nowhere that Aman Chopra is advocating a Hitlerisque ‘final solution’. Despite the fact that Chopra had called for a ‘permanent ilaaj’ meaning ‘permanent treatment’ against incidents of stone pelting, Dev insisted that he was advocating for ‘final solution’, similar to what Hitler intended for Jews. His tweet insinuates that asking questions about stone pelting (here done by the Muslim community against a Hindu procession) is the same as the targeting of Jews by Hitler.

Responding to Rahul Dev’s tweet, Aman Chopra shared that he had demanded ‘permanent treatment’ for the criminal stone pelters and rioters. He added that once the victim of Hitler’s ‘final solution’, the Jewish state of Israel now hunts down its enemies right from their homes. He asked why exactly does Rahul Dev have a problem with the demand for permanent treatment for the problem of stone pelting and rioting.

Aman Chopra responds to ‘Secular Liberal’ gang, asks why they want to whitewash crimes of stone pelters

Aman Chopra responded to the hateful attacks against him in his show. Speaking on how some veteran journalists have now moved on to YouTube to peddle their propaganda, he asked why they are so outraged when a news anchor demanded a solution to the constant and rampant problem of stone pelting, and rioting.

Calling out the whitewashing of certain crimes and the attempts by the so-called secular liberal journalists to besmirch an anchor who tried to highlight the problem of stone pelting, Chopra asked whether the YouTube journalists want the youth of India to remain jobless and keep pelting stones.

“The stone that gets pelted is neither Hindu nor Muslim. When the stone gets pelted it kills or maims anyone it hits, regardless of their religion. However, there are some anchors who want to attach the stone to one particular religion. They have found livelihoods for themselves on YouTube, but they probably do not want children from a significant section of society to have an education and get jobs. They want the children from a particular community to remain jobless, and uneducated, and keep pelting stones. They do not want a solution to the problem. They want to support this stone pelting. They just want their YouTube channels to garner more and more subscribers. Their minds have been blocked by the same stones, so much so that they twisted my statement of ‘permanent treatment’ to Hitler’s ‘final solution’.

