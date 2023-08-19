Communal tensions flared up in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, August 18, after a Hindu student commented in response to his Muslim classmate’s offensive post against Hindu Dharma. The matter pertains to the Sheeshgarh police station precinct where a Muslim mob comprising thousands gheraoed the police station on Friday at around 9 pm after a Class 9th Hindu student wrote allegedly offensive comments in response to his Muslim classmate’s insulting remarks about Hinduism.

The agitated mob that first laid siege outside the police station seeking the Hindu youth’s arrest later gathered outside the Hindu youth’s house and pelted stones. Subsequently, the police intervened.

The mob staged a sit-in at the Ramlila grounds and refused to leave until the arrest was made after the police chased the crowd away from the Hindu boy’s residence. Senior police officers and district administrators made attempts to persuade the Muslim mob to put an end to the uproar, however, they failed to do so.

बरेली के थाना शीशगढ़ क़स्बे में एक युवक द्वारा समुदाय विशेष के विरुद्ध सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने से आक्रोश हो जाने पर आईजी बरेली परिक्षेत्र@rakeshs_ipsद्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति कंट्रोल करते हुए लोगों को समझाया गया व सम्बन्धित को आवश्यक कार्यावही हेतु निर्देशित किया। pic.twitter.com/3376USDPzB — IG Range Bareilly (@igrangebareilly) August 18, 2023

While there is little information about what exactly was written by the accused Muslim and Hindu student, the Hindu student’s father alleged that the Muslim student first made the offensive comment on Instagram, and his son only reacted to it. The Hindu student’s father said that if his son has made a mistake, the police should look into it adding that the Muslim mob is trying to terrify his family.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, Inspector General of Police (IG) Rakesh Singh, Commissioner Saumya Agarwal, Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan arrived at the scene. After a high-voltage drama, the Hindu student was arrested at midnight while the Muslim student was arrested an hour later.

Meanwhile, IG Rakesh Singh informed that both the minor students have been arrested and PAC and additional force have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

“We have arrested both minors in this connection. Adequate police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area to ensure peace,” IG Singh said.

Informing about the action taken by the police so far, Bareilly SSP Chandrabhan said that those involved in the violent ‘protests’ are being identified saying that the entire area has been videographed and CCTV footage is also being examined. SSP Chandrabhan further assured that action will be taken against those involved in disturbing the communal peace in the area.

Taking to X, Bareilly police informed that over a dozen people who were involved in violence have been taken into custody, and following the identification they will be sent to jail. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against both the accused students.