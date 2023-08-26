Danish Akhlaq, son of Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former member of parliament Mohammed Shahid Akhlaq was apprehended by Meerut police for the rape of a Delhi student on the pretext of marriage. He was arrested late at night on 25 August. His cell phone was also searched, although he had deleted all the data from the device.

The Hindu female accused him on 25 August of rape under false pretence of marriage. He has additionally been charged with making obscene videos and threatening to kill her.

The police of Kotwali and Partapur reached Shahid Akhlaq’s house at around 1:30 a.m. after which the accused was taken into custody and brought to Partapur police station where he was interrogated. The victim’s statement is scheduled to be recorded by the police in court on 26 August.

They are also looking into the CCTV footage from the Chrome Hotel which is situated along the Delhi-Dehradun highway where he called the B.A. (Bachelor of Arts) third-year student and proceeded to sexually assault her after consuming alcohol. It is also reported that he could be the owner of the place and due to this her identity card was not taken there.

A representative of Shahid Akhlaq claimed that the rape case was false and issued a statement which claimed that the victim trapped the perpetrator and called it an incident of honey-trap. According to him, this scheme was hatched by a person close to the politician.

The girl reportedly filed a complaint at the SSP office in Meerut on 25 August and identified herself as a Delhi resident. She stated that a young man by the name of Danish Qureshi had messaged her earlier. They exchanged phone numbers after chatting for a while and started a conversation afterwards. She revealed that he posed as single and lured her into his trap.

He came to Delhi’s Hauz Khas area on 20 August to meet the girl and described himself as the son of former MP Shahid Akhlaq. He then called her on 22 August to meet him and gave her the address of the hotel. She disclosed that no one asked for her identity card and she was sent to a room by the manager upon reaching there.

According to the allegation, the perpetrator entered the room and started talking. He also drank alcohol during that time and raped the victim. He tried to pacify her after she began crying because of the violation and promised to marry her. He also recorded a video of her taking a bath there. She grew suspicious, checked his cell phone and deleted the clip.

She also learned of his marriage and found out that he was in touch with multiple Hindu girls through his chats. They were being similarly deceived by him.

Notably, Danish Akhlaq had pointed a pistol at a person in a restaurant. When the matter reached the Meerut police, the police claimed that the weapon was made of wood. He has opened gunfire publicly several times in the Kotwali area, however, managed to get away in all the cases till now.

His father is a meat trader and has been a member of parliament in the year 2004 on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. A case was registered against him in 2009 along with 24 others regarding a slaughterhouse.