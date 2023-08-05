In Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a bloodcurdling incident has come to the fore, putting humanity to shame. Two children were subjected to horrifying cruelty by a group of individuals led by one Saud on suspicion of theft.

As per reports, in response to the suspicion of theft, the poultry farm operator, Saud, took matters into his own hands and apprehended two children, aged 10 and 15, hailing from different villages, and brought them to the farm. There, Saud along with his seven companions, injected petrol into the victims as a form of punishment.

Appallingly, the brutality did not end just there. Unsatisfied with the savagery already inflicted, they forced the teenagers to drink urine and even sprayed chilli powder on their genitals. The video of the barbarity has now gone viral on social media and the internet.

वीडियो को देखिए, ज़ालिम से ज़ालिम इंसान की रूह काँप जाएगी।सिर्फ़ मुर्गी चोरी का शक होने पर दो नाबालिगों के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार किया गया।



पहले उनके गुप्तांग में मिर्च डाली गई, पेशाब पिलायी गई दरिंदों ने इसके बाद भी बच्चों पर रहम नहीं खाया और उनके पेट्रोल के इंजेक्शन भी लगाये। pic.twitter.com/i4WW2nWKwM — Ashutosh Tripathi (@tripsashu) August 5, 2023

Throughout this harrowing ordeal, the terrified children pleaded for their lives, but the perpetrators showed no mercy and continued to embarrass humanity with their savagery. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The heinous nature of the act prompted swift action from the police, who promptly arrested six of the eight named accused, including Saud.

The police filed an FIR after the victims’ parent lodged their complaint and after the video of the two had gone viral on social media. The police have arrested Uzair, Abdul, Rafiullah, Sher Ali, Mohammed Akib, and Deepak. The authorities are actively searching for the remaining two suspects, including the poultry farm operator Saud, to ensure they face justice. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including the POCSO Act.

In response to the escalating situation, police have deployed officers in and around the poultry farm to maintain peace and prevent any further potential acts of violence. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for society to stand against such appalling acts and work together to protect the vulnerable from such cruelty and injustice.