The horrific murder of two Meitei teenagers in Manipur, allegedly by Kuki militants, has sparked widespread protests in the state with several students staging a demonstration in Imphal. When the students had gathered to demand justice for the deceased Meitei students on Tuesday, nearly 50 of the protesting students sustained injuries in a police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) crackdown.

Amidst the severe crackdown and the declaration of a holiday for all schools, students across the five valley districts continued their protests. Several students suffered injuries on Wednesday (September 27) when authorities used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Reportedly, around 20 of the injured, mostly female students, were admitted to various hospitals in Imphal. The altercation took place when RAF attempted to prevent hundreds of students from marching towards the chief minister’s secretariat at Moirangkhom along NH-102 in Imphal. Nine injured female students were taken to local hospitals.

Meanwhile, medical students from JNIMS and Shija Academy of Health Sciences organised a demonstration calling for the arrest of those responsible for the murder of the two missing Meiteis. Students from youths. Various medical schools protested on the campus of their respective institutions, holding placards with slogans demanding justice for the two students. Protesting students also staged a rally in the streets near JNIMS Porompat.

Meanwhile, the district administration reimposed a curfew in the Imphal West area at 4 PM, shortening the relaxation period that had previously begun at 5 AM and ended at 9 PM. In the Imphal East district, a total curfew has been reinstated.

This comes after two Imphal residents, Hijam Linthoingami (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20), went missing on July 6, 2023, and two images confirming their deaths surfaced online. As previously reported, one of the photographs that went viral showed the two students seated on the ground, with two armed men visible in the background. Another picture that was circulating on social media showed the bodies of the two teenagers lying on grass.

Following the circulation of the images online, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh provided assurance to the public, affirming that prompt and resolute measures would be taken against individuals implicated in the abduction and tragic loss of the students. On September 26, it was announced that the state government had handed over the investigation regarding the disappearance of the two students to the CBI. On Wednesday, a CBI team led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal to investigate the case.