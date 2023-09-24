On 24th September, the first Indian-origin minister of Canada Ujjal Dosanjh said that there is little trust between India and Canada now. He said that this is so because Canada is not explicit in condemning Sikh extremists calling for the dismemberment of a friendly country. Ujjal Dosanjh made these remarks in an interview he gave to India Today.

Ujjal Dosanjh said, “When you expel a diplomat, the country reacts in what is called a tit-for-tat move. Trudeau made a statement in the House of Commons, catapulting this issue to a sky-high level. There is very little trust on either side. India does not trust Trudeau because he has been seen hobnobbing with the Khalistanis ever since his leadership campaign. One of his most senior advisors and cabinet ministers was alleged to have been Khalistanis. He is now supported in government by Jagmeet Singh, who is a known Khalistani.”

He added, “The other reason India does not want to trust Trudeau is because they (members of the Canadian government) always take refuge under freedom of expression… that everyone has the right to express. But if you consider India a friendly country and a fellow democracy, then you have an obligation as the leader of Canada to tell your citizens that look guys, you have the right to demand Khalistan but my government does not support the dismemberment of a friendly nation. They never said that. In fact, no Canadian politician has said that.”

Ujjal Dosanjh strongly denounced Canada’s role as a refuge for the Khalistani movement, emphasizing that no other country had witnessed the loss of its citizens as in the tragic Air India Kanishka bombing. He also pointed out that Canada was unique in its history of an assassination plot against an Indian minister, highlighting the movement’s deep-rooted presence in the country.

Explaining more on why the Khalistani movement flourished in Canada, he said, “When you have a leadership that isn’t prepared to tell its citizens that please don’t try to dismember a friendly country and we don’t support what you are doing, then it feels like you are explicitly supporting them under the garb of freedom of expression which the members of the Canadian government do. Then it becomes natural for the movement to take hold and grow.”

Ujjal Dosanjh noted that within Canadian politics, the Khalistani movement is often viewed as a conflict between groups of so-called brown individuals, rather than recognised as an attempt to destabilise India, which has been a friendly nation. He mentioned that following the violence in 1984 between Khalistani supporters and those opposing them, unfortunately, many Canadian politicians remained indifferent, believing it was an internal issue among so-called browns. It wasn’t until the Air India disaster occurred that Canadian politicians began to take notice, he said.

He added, “The Khalistan movement is going to stay here in Canada only. When you go to India, when you live in Punjab, you live with non-Sikhs. They are your friends and family. They intermarry, they study and work together. All of the anger of 1984 has disappeared over time.”

Ujjal Dosanjh also mentioned that Sikhs in Canada seem to have an influence with Trudeau better than they had with anybody else. He said that before Trudeau and hopefully after him, the Khalistanis wouldn’t have such sway. He clarified, “I mean the Sikh community having an influence is a wonderful thing. But if separatist elements hold such an influence, then it’s a problem.”

Ujjal Dosanjh also explained the influence of Jagmeet Singh on the Canadian government and Justin Trudeau in particular. He opined that Trudeau inherently has some problems irrespective of him getting support from Jagmeet Singh. He said. “I have seen videos of Jagmeet Singh years ago speaking at sovereignty conferences on Khalistan. He is a known Khalistani and now he supports Trudeau in the government. Even before Jagmeet came on the scene, Trudeau was who he was. The only difference now is that you have two of them to deal with in the government.”

Ujjal Dosanjh highlighted a clear contrast between the two Trudeaus. He stressed that Justin Trudeau lacks the political dedication and expertise of his father. According to him, while Trudeau Sr. had been a lawyer, constitutional scholar, and activist, Justin Trudeau seems more inclined toward identity politics. Dosanjh suggested that Justin Trudeau aligns himself with various interest groups seeking special treatment, which contrasts with his father’s broader political background.

Ujjal Dosanjh indirectly questioned Justin Trudeau’s allegations against India. He emphasised that Trudeau has not yet presented any evidence to back his allegations that the agents of the Indian government killed Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Keeping it in a diplomatic tone, Ujjal Dosanjh said, “Trudeau hasn’t shared the evidence with anybody and it is not known what kind of evidence it is. You can criticise him for not putting on record any evidence, but it is difficult to condemn him for what he did. Because if he indeed has the evidence, then what he said is legitimate, irrespective of whether he should have handled it the way he has. That’s why even Canadians are asking him for evidence.”

Who is Ujjal Dosanjh?

Ujjal Dosanjh, who served as the Premier of British Columbia, held a parliamentary position from 2004 to 2011 as a member of the Liberal Party, which is currently led by Justin Trudeau. He also assumed the role of Canada’s Minister of Health from 2004 to 2006.

Dosanjh, a prominent advocate for what he calls moderate Sikhs in Vancouver, faced an assault by Khalistani terrorists outside a parking lot in February 1985. This attack resulted from his vocal opposition to Khalistani terrorists within the Sikh community, leaving him with a broken hand and 80 stitches on his head. Despite this incident, Dosanjh has continued to strongly criticize Khalistani terrorists. Now he has criticised Canadian leadership over the current diplomatic situation between India and Canada.

The diplomatic situation between India and Canada

On 19th September, Canada’s PM Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat as a result of the allegations. The allegations against India opened a can of worms as the allied countries of Canada refused to issue a joint statement against India. Furthermore, India denied the allegations and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

India has also stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens following the allegations and trade talks between India and Canada have halted after the allegations. It has been recently revealed by the Indian authorities that India has shared credible evidence with Canada about wanted criminals and terrorists living on its soil. India has repeatedly raised the issue of increasing Khalistani activities in Canada that were completely ignored. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was seen in Canada giving speeches at the so-called referendum for Khalistan while Trudeau was attending G20 Summit in India.

Recently, it was also revealed that Hardee Singh Nijjar was on the US No Fly list and TSA, which raised questions about why Canada has become a safe haven for designated terrorists and organised crimes, as mentioned by the MEA in a statement.