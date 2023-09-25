Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the co-founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal to mark the culmination of its ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

The Prime Minister was welcomed amid loud cheers and pomp by a massive crowd of 10 lakh people at the mega event. PM began his address with the chant “Deendayal Upadhyaya amar rahein”.

Reaching out to party workers and voters, PM said that the youth who will cast their votes for the first time in the state have seen only the good governance of the BJP government.

“The youth of Madhya Pradesh have not seen the corruption, the bad roads, the cities without electricity under the previous Congress government. The youth of Madhya Pradesh have only seen BJP’s sushasan (good governance),” the PM said.

While going all guns blazing on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that he has lived a life with fewer resources but that he will not let the nation face the same. “Modi ka mijaaz bhi alag hai, mehnat bhi alag hai aur mission bhi alag hai’. For me, nothing is above the country and the people of the country… Main abhawon mein raha hu par desh ko nahi rehne dunga.”

“If dynasty parties like the Congress, parties who do vote-bank appeasement like Congress comes to power, MP will suffer,” the PM said as he encouraged voters and BJP workers to not let Congress come to power.

PM said that Madhya Pradesh cannot be allowed to make a “Bimaru” (sick) state again, adding that the future of MP’s youth cannot be allowed to be destroyed.

Underlining the Congress’ growing irrelevance in the country, the PM said that Congress is like that iron which gets rusted and destroyed after being kept under the rain.

Modi said, “Congress has been busy glorifying only one family. Congress has been busy nourishing the corrupt system in India. Congress is like rusty iron, which gets corroded if kept in the rain. Now Congress neither has the ability to see nor understand the national interest.”

He further lambasted the Congress for “criticising every project linked to the development of India”. “Congress has opposed digital India too. Today UPI is known worldwide, and record transactions are being done. But Congress doesn’t like this too. BJP is bringing in Vande Bharat, rebuilding railway stations, but Congress can’t digest this too Congress also criticises the bullet train which BJP has brought,” PM said.

Speaking about the new Parliament, PM said that the BJP government made the new Parliament and the entire nation appreciated it but Congress has been opposing since day one. “Even now they are spreading negativity. Anything new Bharat does, any achievement Bharat makes, Congress does not like it.”

He said, “These (Congress) are the same people who tried their best to stop the country’s first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu from becoming the President. These are the same people who have repeatedly tried to humiliate her. These people are the same people who had stopped the entry of daughters in the front lines of the country’s armed forces.”

PM Modi said that the Congress is working in cohorts with Urban Naxals. He said that the Congress has lost its willpower and that its grassroots workers have been sitting quietly. “First, Congress was ruined, then they became bankrupt and now they have given their contract to someone else. The party is no longer being run by its leaders. Now it is outsourcing everything, from slogans to policies, and this contract is with some urban Naxalites.”

Taking a jibe at dynasty politics, PM said, “Poor man’s life doesn’t matter for their (Congress) leaders, born with silver spoons in their mouth… For them, poor’s life is adventure tourism… For Congress leaders poor persons’ colonies has become location for video shootings… They have done this in the past too… BJP government is showing the developed and grand face of the country to the world.”

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated to take place later this year.