A girl named Pinki Gupta living in a live-in relationship with a man named Shakib in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad died under suspicious circumstances. Her body was found hanging after which her family members accused her live-in partner Shakib of the crime as well as trapping their daughter in love jihad. Police are presently investigating the matter and arrested the man after a complaint was filed against him.

The tragic incident took place on the night of 31 August when the victim was discovered in her Vaishali home swinging from a noose. Reportedly injury marks were also found on her head. Her boyfriend and his family members were charged with murder by her family after they learned about the horrifying occurrence.

Her mother stated that Pinki Gupta was living in a live-in relationship with a boy named Shakib, from Ghazipur in Delhi. “He coerced her into a relationship by tricking her. It was at his instigation that she ended her life,” she alleged. When the police arrived at the location, they discovered a diary from the room. Its details have not been made public yet. The accused was absconding but was nabbed by police later.

Pinki Gupta was a resident of Vaishali and lived in a rented house in Sector 3. She was employed at a gym as a receptionist and her partner Shakib used to visit the facility regularly. Their friendship developed there and the couple lived together for four years.

Her family revealed that on the night of 31 August, they received information about the instance and hurriedly rushed to the spot. The culprit was not present there and their daughter’s body was hanging from the fan in the room. They informed the police about the same. Police reached the scene and sent the dead body for postmortem.

OpIndia spoke to the complainant, Raju Gupta, the brother of the victim. He said that Shakib used to come to exercise at the Red Rocks Gym where his sister worked in Shoprix Mall, Kaushambi. It was here that both of them got acquainted which later led to a live-in relationship.

Raju Gupta disclosed that Shakib used to torture and it drove her to commit suicide. She narrated her ordeal to them, he said. He alleged that Shakib not only tortured his sister on a daily basis but also instigated her to commit suicide. Moreover, his father Mustafa Khan also had a hand in harassing her, as he used to tell her to kill herself and leave their son, and she committed suicide because she grew tired of these things, Raju Gupta added.

He added that Pinky had revealed this to her family a few days ago. Her mother cried, “Shakib should be hanged. We want justice. Shakib’s family members should also be jailed.” Shakib reportedly fled from the spot after carrying out the crime.

Her brother said that when he reached the offender’s house in Ghazipur with the police team, his family members and people nearby surrounded the police team. Afterwards, a police unit was also dispatched from the vicinity of the Ghazipur police station, however, Shakib had already escaped from there. But the cops managed to nab him later, and was formally arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh unveiled, “The girl’s brothers Shivam Gupta and Raju Gupta have filed a case against a person named Shakib in Kaushambi police station. Kaushambi police station received information about a girl committing suicide on Thursday night around 11.30 pm.”

थाना कौशाम्बी क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक युवती द्वारा आत्महत्या किये जाने की सूचना के सम्बन्ध में एसीपी इन्दिरापुरम की बाइट- pic.twitter.com/Q5UiQ9Nf12 — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) September 1, 2023

He further added, “Police reached the spot, removed the body from the noose and sent it for postmortem. We found a diary of the girl after searching the room. She has been maintaining the journal since 2021. Further probe is ongoing and we are investigating all aspects.” The ACP added that there are a large number of pages in the diary and the police team is reading it to find more clues about the incident.

थाना कौशाम्बी क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक युवती द्वारा आत्महत्या किये जाने के संबंध में परिजनो से प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर मुख्य आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। अन्य वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। उक्त के संबंध में एसीपी इन्दिरापुरम की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/YNSqN2zIJN — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) September 1, 2023

The police officer said that the body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem was conducted. He further added that the accused Shakib has been arrested after a case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.

OpIndia has accessed the FIR filed in the case, which shows that Shakib and his father Mustafa Khan have been booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC. While Shakib has been arrested, his father has not been nabbed yet.