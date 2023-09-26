On Monday (September 25), the police arrested three people in connection to the abduction and gang-rape of a minor girl in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the three accused were identified as Kayamuddin, Jahangir and Sikander Ali. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 365 (kidnapping), 376 (punishment for rape) and 442 (house trespass), besides relevant provisions of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The incident took place on September 9 this year. The men happened to be the neighbours of the 16-year-old victim. At about 1:30 p.m. on the fateful day, one of the accused asked the victim to clean a cow shed. He forcibly took her to a shanty at knifepoint and raped her.

While speaking about the matter, the minor girl recounted, “When I reached there, he took me to a shanty at knifepoint and forced himself upon me.” Later, two other accused kidnapped the victim and raped her in a moving car.

The trio then dumped the 16-year-old outside the cow shed in an unconscious state. When the girl regained consciousness, she reached home and informed her parents about the heinous crime.

She narrated, “Later, his two aides reached the spot and abducted me in a car. One by one, they took several turns (to rape me), before dumping me outside the house in an unconscious state.”

“Somehow, I gained consciousness and reached home to narrate the ordeal and later my parents took me to a nearby hospital,” the victim added.

Thereafter, the girl’s father filed a complaint at the Kaptanganj police station. According to the victim, the cops initially did not register a First Information Report (FIR). It was only after her family met senior officers that the local police registered an FIR was initiated a probe into the matter.

