On Monday (September 25), Punjab Police carried out raids at multiple locations at places linked to Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and his associates. Landa is an operative of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

As part of an ongoing crackdown against Khalistani elements, the Police conducted raids at 48 locations in Firozpur and nearby areas. Many suspects have also been detained in these raids.

As per the police officials, Firozpur Police conducted raids on the premises of associates of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias ‘Landa’ and his associates on Monday.

Regarding the raids, Firozpur SP, D Randhir Kumar said, “Firozpur police today took a major action and raided the premises of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa’s associates. Raids have been conducted at 48 places in the entire district and many people have also been detained.”

Earlier this month, Punjab police had raided 297 hideouts of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa’s close aides and seized several incriminating materials. The raid came after NIA had seized land belonging to Landa in Tarn Taran last month

The agency had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for giving information regarding Landa and Rinda while a Rs 5 lakh reward was announced for others like Parminder Singh Kaira alias Pattu, Satnam Singh alias Satbir Singh alias Satta, and Yadvinder Singh alias Yadda.

The BKI operative Landa and his associates are wanted in an NIA case pertaining to terrorist activities that are aimed at “disturbing India’s peace and communal harmony and spreading terror in Punjab.”

They are under NIA radar in multiple cases including committing terror acts, raising funds for banned Khalistani outfit BKI and smuggling of arms and narcotics into Punjab, and carrying out targeted killings in the state.

Last week, an NIA spokesperson said, “The wanted terrorists are accused of committing terror acts and engaging in activities such as raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab, as well as extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals.”

The spokesperson added, “They are also wanted in cases relating to commissioning of targeted killings as well as targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in the state of Punjab.”

As per the officials, investigations have revealed that the five terrorists have been engaged in recruiting new members of the BKI by promising them monetary benefits.

Originally a resident of Maharashtra, Rinda, is currently a Pakistan-based “listed individual terrorist” and member of the BKI whereas Landa, Khaira, Satnam, and Yadvinder are residents of Punjab.

As part of a crackdown on Khalistani terror infrastructure, the NIA recently released two lists of 54 individuals. The list includes details like the photographs of individual Khalistani terrorists or gangsters who are wanted in the investigation of two cases, registered last year.

One of the lists included the names of 11 persons while the other had the names of 43 most wanted criminals including Khalistani terrorists based in Canada or elsewhere.

The list included several wanted gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh Gill.

Additionally, media reports have revealed that NIA has decided to confiscate the properties of 19 Khalistani terrorists to dismantle the Khalistani network. The report also added that the government has asked agencies to cancel their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) to bar their entry into India.

This development comes after NIA already confiscated the properties of SFJ spokesperson and individual terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh on 23 September, and a court notice was issued to confiscate the property of slain Khalistatni Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar.