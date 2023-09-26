‘They will bomb Ram Mandir and blame Muslims’: Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil says in a viral video

On Tuesday (26 September), a purported video of Congress MLA from Karnataka BR Patil is making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, the Congress leader can be heard floating a conspiracy theory. He accused the BJP by imputing that they would carry out a false flag operation and “bomb Ram Mandir”. He brazened it out alleging that it could then pin the blame for the bomb attack on Muslims. He argued that this would be done to consolidate Hindu votes in the wee hours of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the video, the Congress leader speaking in Kannada can be heard saying, “For Modi to win his next Lok Sabha election, there are chances that they [BJP] will bomb Ram Mandir and blame it on Muslims and consolidate Hindus.”

Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil in a shocking statement says "BJP will bomb Ram Mandir and blame Muslims"



Apparently, the video in which the Congress leader can be heard spreading rumours and instilling fear among Hindu devotees was also shared by the Karnataka BJP.

Taking to X, Karnataka BJP lambasted Congress for casting “evil eyes” on the Ram Mandir. The saffron party asserted that Congress leaders had been targeting the foundations of Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma). It added that Congress is now attempting to destabilise the Ram Mandir and fuel communal tensions in the country. It also noted that the BR Patil’s remark gave away their intentions to castigate the government in that scenario.

Sharing BR Patil’s video spreading conspiracy theory, Karnataka BJP wrote, “Congress members who have set out to question the foundation of Hinduism have already cast their evil eye on the Ram Mandir. By attempting to destabilise the Ram Mandir, and fuelling Hindu-Muslim tensions, INC India has already prepared the ground to blame the government. This is what the party’s Minister, BR Patil, had mentioned by mistake.”

However, the exact time or date when Patil made the remark remains unclear.

Earlier, on 10th September, Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray too tried to spread rumours and instill fear among Hindu devotees. Apparently, while addressing an event in Jalgaon, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister claimed that a “Godhra-like” incident could occur during the “return journey” of the large number of devotees expected to converge in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

The probable dates for the inauguration of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been selected as 21/22 January 2024. More than tens of thousands of Hindus from throughout the country are expected to attend the grand ceremony.

“It is a possibility that the government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration in buses and trucks, and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur,” Thackeray said.

VIDEO | "It is a possibility that the government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration in buses and trucks, and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray earlier.



In the run-up to the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, there has been a concerted effort to pre-empt that anti-India forces and terror organisations could attain a shred of success in their perpetual pursuit to give a societal scare to India and carry out a bomb attack on the high-value target, especially Ram Mandir which is on the brink to shape Hindu cultural renaissance in India.

Some political elements have also tried to give terrorists a clean chit in advance if they attack the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.