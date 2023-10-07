At least seven Nepali students studying at an Israel University have sustained injuries and are held captive by Hamas forces, Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel confirmed.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rijal said seven Nepali students in Harzliya under the “Learn and Earn” program of the Israeli government have been injured in an ongoing situation.

“They have been held in captivity by Hamas forces along with an additional 10 Nepali students at the agricultural farm in Southern Israel’s Alumim,” Rijal told ANI.

According to Nepal’s envoy, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and rescue teams have been informed about the situation and the students have been alerted over the issue.

Kanta Rijal said, “They (Nepali) are in the hostel and shielding themselves. The area is inaccessible because of intense fighting.”

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu has not yet responded to the ongoing situation in Israel.

At least 22 people have been killed since the Hamas terror group began its attacks, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service, The Times of Israel reported. According to the spokesperson, more than 70 people have been seriously injured.

According to the Health Ministry, 545 people have been injured since the terror group Hamas began attacks at around 6:30 am (local time). Meanwhile, the Hamas terror group released a video showing its members capturing a number of Israeli soldiers during an attack on a military base on the border with the Gaza Strip this morning, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “was at war” and he has ordered the mobilization of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will “win it.”

In a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu stated, “We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out.”

Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on the people of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

“At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it,” Netanyahu said.

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday launched Operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza,” Israel Defense Forces said in a post on ‘X’.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different areas of Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri and the Re’im military base.

