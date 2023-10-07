Following the massive surprise terrorist attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on behalf of India, unequivocally called out the terror attacks in Israel. He also expressed solidarity with Israel adding that his thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

In response to India’s stance, the Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani, expressed gratitude to New Delhi for its support.

Meanwhile, on social media platforms, several hashtags in support of Israel are also trending. Amid all of this, an old resolution and several anti-Israel incidences of the Aam Aadmi Party have started to make rounds on the internet.

In one of these anti-Israel stances, the Aam Aadmi Party had issued an official release demanding that the Indian Parliament should pass a resolution to stop purchasing weapons from Israel. In the official release, the party had also demanded that both houses should not allow the Modi government to change India’s stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

To cater to its voter base, AAP also argued against the majority of Indian opinion and the country’s long-term interests by aligning with fringe Islamist groups and Palestine sentiments. Claiming that India should maintain its decade-old stance, AAP demanded that the Parliament should seek action against Israel.

The release which was later deleted had stated, “The Aam Aadmi Party demands that both Houses of Parliament should immediately pass unanimous resolutions condemning the completely unjustified Israeli attacks on Gaza and should not allow the Narendra Modi government to reverse the decades-old stand of the country on this important issue. The AAP also demands that the Indian government must seek action against Israel’s repeated and widespread violations of human rights. It must stop purchasing arms from Israel since these revenues appear to be used to oppress the people of Palestine.”

It further added, “​Currently, the Palestinian people are living under an oppressive military rule. It is clear, as recommended by various international bodies including those affiliated to the UN, that the demand for an independent and unified Palestine is an urgent necessity. The Aam Aadmi Party is of the firm view that India should not resile from its earlier principled position on Palestine. It should support the demand for an independent Palestine.​”

In 2014, the Aam Aadmi Party held a candlelight vigil for Gaza. The Facebook post from the party’s handle wrote, “AAP invites citizens, volunteers, supporters to join together in solidarity and support for the people of GAZA.”

In another post, the party held Israel liable for the death and destruction of properties in Palestine. The July 2014 post stated, “Israel should bear all liabilities, full responsibility for the wonton destruction and loss of life.”

Wow! The Aam Aadmi Party actually wanted India to stop purchasing weapons from Israel and demanded that the Indian Parliament pass a resolution to that affect.



They also held a candlelight vigil for Gaza in 2014.

Shame on @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/SF54hHtE9Z — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) October 7, 2023

It is important to note that in the morning hours of 7th October, the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel and launched more than 7,000 rockets on residential buildings of several Israeli towns killing more than 40. Additionally, several dozens of uniformed terrorists also infiltrated into Israeli territories through land and sea taking on streets to fire indiscriminately. The terrorists also held several Israelis hostage and paraded several women civilians with bare bodies and grievous injuries. This is Israel’s one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent decades forcing PM Benjamin Netanyahu to announce that Israel is at war with terrorists.