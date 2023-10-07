The death toll in Israel from the Hamas rocket fire rose to 22, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday citing Magen David Adom’s emergency service.

According to the latest development, around 300 people were wounded in the attack and over 70 people were seriously injured.

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning after Hamas launched a surprise attack.

In a major development, the mayor of the Israel town, and head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed in the deadly rocket fire from Hamas.

“Ofir was killed when he went to defend a town during the terrorist attack,” the report said, quoting a statement from the Council. Terror cells from the Gaza group have infiltrated a number of communities in the south of the country, according to Times of Israel.

Hamas has also claimed to have kidnapped five IDF soldiers, however, IDF has not yet spoken on the report. Mohammed Deif, the Hamas terror commander has called for an all-out attack on Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“Our righteous mujahideen, this is your day to make the enemy understand that his time is over. They attacked and desecrated Al-Aqsa, and we had previously warned them,” he said in the video.

Meanwhile, terror group Hezbollah has ‘praised’ the Hamas operation calling it a “message to Arab countries normalizing with Israel”, according to The Times of Israel. In the first reaction to the ‘surprise attack’, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “is at war”, further asserting that they will “win it”.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war. Not an operation, not an escalation- at war,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on X. “We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Netanyahu stated that he had ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on citizens of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

“At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it,” Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, several world leaders have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists. “Thank you to all of the governments, foreign ministries and friends around the world who have expressed their solidarity and support for Israel. Please keep us in your prayers,” the Israel Foreign Ministry stated on X.

In the wake of the ongoing violence, the Israel Defence Forces announced that it is cancelling schools in central and southern Israel, which would keep roughly 1 million children at home. Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces launched operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza. The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri and the Re’im military base.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)