Two days after Hamas terrorists stripped and paraded the dead body of German national Shani Louk, an old tweet of a radical Islamic preacher named Mohammed Hijab went viral on social media on Monday (9th October).

The tweet, shared by Youtuber David Wood on the micro-blogging platform, showed Mohammed Hijab calling for the enslavement of non-Muslims. The Islamist preacher suggested that non-Muslim women somehow loved to be taken as ‘sex slaves’ by the Islamic captors.

“I believe certain anti-muslim women would wish they lived in the medieval period. A period where if a war was won by the opposing side it was conventional that people could be taken as booty. Some historical accounts actually say some women would dress up for the captor,” his tweet read.

While reacting to the disturbing tweet by Mohammed Hijab, David Wood emphasised, “When you read about Hamas jihadis raping their Jewish captives, remember that their da’ees, such as Mohammed Hijab, teach them that women and girls WANT to be captured and raped.”

The tweet by Mohammed Hijab, calling for the enslavement of Muslim women, was posted around July 2022. There is a video of Mikhaila Peterson (the daughter of renowned Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson) and Ridvan Aydemir (who runs the channel ‘The Apostate Prophet) on Youtube, reacting strongly to the tweet by the Islamic preacher on July 29, 2022.

The controversial tweet by Mohammed Hijab went viral at a time when Hamas terrorists were leaving no stone unturned to desecrate the bodies of female Israelis.

Among one such disturbing visual was the naked and battered dead body of German tourist named Shani Louk, paraded by the Hamas terrorists in a pickup truck.

One of the first locations that the Hamas terrorists attacked was the Supernova Music Festival, located close to the Gaza Strip. Reportedly, the terrorists raped the women irrespective of their nationality.

Some of the victims of the attack were either executed or taken to Gaza, which has been confirmed by the videos and photos available on social media. Tablet Magazine reported some survivor accounts, mentioning that women were raped at the festival site itself near the dead bodies of their friends. Several rape victims were then executed by the Hamas terrorists.

Similar fate of ISIS sex slaves

Earlier in March 2023, a former Yazidi sex slave (identified as Dila), who lived under ISIS captivity, revealed that she was kidnapped at 13. She was then sold as a slave in the Iraqi city of Mosul before being abducted and taken to Syria’s Raqqa.

The victim was then raped, and abused by ISIS terrorists for over 7 years.The terror outfit has so far killed over 5,000 Yazidis, whom they consider ‘devil worshippers’.

More than 10,000 Yazidis were kidnapped and over 5 lakh people were forced to leave their homes. Women and children were sold, raped, and forcibly converted to Islam. While Dila was able to escape, about 2,700 Yazidi children and women are still believed to be in captivity by ISIS.

Quranic verses calling for sex slavery

Certain verses of the Quran appear to justify sex slavery by Islamic captors. For instance, Chapter 33 (Al-Ahzab) Verse 50 of the Quran states –

O Prophet! We have made lawful for you your wives to whom you have paid their ˹full˺ dowries as well as those ˹bondwomen˺ in your possession, whom Allah has granted you.1 And ˹you are allowed to marry˺ the daughters of your paternal uncles and aunts, and the daughters of your maternal uncles and aunts, who have emigrated like you. Also ˹allowed for marriage is˺ a believing woman who offers herself to the Prophet ˹without dowry˺ if he is interested in marrying her—˹this is˺ exclusively for you, not for the rest of the believers.2 We know well what ˹rulings˺ We have ordained for the believers in relation to their wives and those ˹bondwomen˺ in their possession. As such, there would be no blame on you. And Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful

Chapter 4 (An-Nisa) of the Quran states –

Also ˹forbidden are˺ married women—except ˹female˺ captives in your possession.1 This is Allah’s commandment to you. Lawful to you are all beyond these—as long as you seek them with your wealth in a legal marriage, not in fornication. Give those you have consummated marriage with their due dowries. It is permissible to be mutually gracious regarding the set dowry. Surely Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise.

Chapter 23 (Al-Mu’minum) Verses 5-6 of the Quran states –

Successful indeed are the believers: those who guard their chastity (private parts) except with their wives or those ˹bondwomen˺ in their possession,1 for then they are free from blame.

A similar diktat appears in Chapter 70 (Al- Ma’arij) Verses 29-30 of the Quran.

Leicester violence: Mohammed Hijab incited Muslims to attack Hindus

On September 19 last year, Islamist scholar Mohammed Hijab was seen mocking Hinduism and inciting Muslims to attack the Hindus. In a video that surfaced on social media, he was seen interacting with mask-clad Muslim men and encouraging them to teach the local Hindu population ‘a lesson’.

“When I was on social media, I saw these people (Hindus) getting brave. How come today it is like pin-drop silence?” the British Egyptian ‘scholar’ was heard as saying. He claimed that no Hindus were in sight after realising that Muslim mobs were coming at them in hordes.

“Cause they (Hindus) fear us when they are near us”, responded an Islamist from the crowd. Pumped by the support of the like-minded people in the crowd, Hijab said, “Deep down, they know we got the truth. If you want respect, then, learn to respect.”

Muslim fundamentalist Mohammed Hijab who previously had led violence against Jews in London, is now in #Leicester with a mob of masked men and planning similar assault on local Hindu community.

“If they (Hindus) believe in reincarnation, what a humiliation of them to be reincarnated into some pathetic, weak, cowardly people like that,” the Islamist went on an anti-Hindu tirade.

“Hindutva (Hindus), you are trying to act like gangsters…Don’t ever come out like that again (referring to the protests by Hindus in Leicester). Do you understand? Are they going to come out again?” he continued his threats.

Amidst the war cry of Allah hu Akbar, Mohammed Hijab cautioned that he and his supporters would be there if Hindus ‘dared’ to protest against the violence, committed by his co-religionists.

In an Instagram post dated September 18, 2022, Hijab was seen leading a frenzied mob of Islamists, with their faces covered in masks. “Muslim patrol in Leicester,” he wrote in his post.

Mohammed Hijab also worked alongside hate preacher and fugitive, Zakir Naik, during the fundraising for the construction of a grand mosque and Dawah (proselytism) centre in Oslo, Norway.