On 16th October, Muslim organisations are scheduled to stage a protest against Israel to show solidarity towards the Palestinian cause and Hamas. The protest has been announced amid the Israel-Hamas war that was started after the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas initiated a terror attack on Israel on 7th October and killed over 1,300 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly.

The protest will take place at Jantar Mantar under the ‘Support Citizen Vigil’ banner at 2 PM.

On the other hand, Muslim organizations and Maulanas have called a press conference in Mumbai to express their support for the Palestinian cause. Raza Academy and Aman Committee members will be part of the press conference.

Notably, since Israel declared war against Hamas with an aim to wipe out the terrorist organisation from Gaza, several Muslim organisations and leaders worldwide have come out in support of the Palestinian cause. Most of them are claiming that the attack on Hamas is an attack on “innocent civilians” in Gaza and are accusing Israel of war crimes.

In India, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has already expressed its solidarity towards Palestinians, indirectly supporting the brutal terrorist attack on Israeli civilians. Furthermore, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi recently called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a devil. Jamait Ulema-e-Hind has also criticised Israel for its attack on Hamas in Gaza.

Darul Uloom Deoband’s leader and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief, Maulana Arshad Madani, marked his protest against Israel’s counter-attack on Hamas locations in Gaza. He said Jamiat is standing with Palestine. “Israel is an occupant nation that had occupied Palestinian land with the help of world powers. Israel now wants to wipe out Palestinians from the face of the earth with the help of those world powers”, he added.

Vandalism of Amar Jawan Jyothi memorial at Azad Maidan by Raza Academy-led mob

On 11th August 2012, Raza Academy staged a morcha at Azad Maidan ground to protest against the alleged atrocities on Muslims in Assam and Myanmar. However, the protest turned violent after the notorious group attacked the policemen. This led to police firing, resulting in 2 deaths and 63 injuries. Raza Academy had earlier assured the Mumbai Police that only 1,500 people would turn up for the protest. However, more than 15000 people assembled at the Azad Maidan, which later increased to 40000. The most shocking incident of the Azad Maidan Riots was the desecration of the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial by the Muslim mobs. Later, it came to light that the police waited for one week until Eid to arrest the 35-40 Muslim youths who were involved in rioting. The riots caused approximately Rs 2.72 crores of damages to various public properties.

Israel-Hamas war

On 7th October, hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel through various means, overwhelming the Iron Dome with over 5,000 rockets in a matter of few minutes. They also abducted hostages and took them to Gaza. In a counterattack on Hamas by Israeli forces, more than 1,500 have been reportedly killed in the Israel-Hamas war. The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attack has now surpassed 1,300, with over 3,300 injured, primarily civilians. Israel launched a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza, restricting power and water supply and blocking essential goods from entering the region. Over 400,000 Gaza residents have been evacuated so far. Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel.