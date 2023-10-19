Almost two weeks after the horrific terror attack by Hamas on Israel, the Congress party has finally condemned the attack, after initially expressing support for Palestine. On Thursday, 19 October, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi issued an official statement on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas for the first time after two weeks following the gruesome terror attack on the Israelis by Hamas assailants. He while denouncing violence also stated that it is a crime against humanity to kill innocent civilians in Gaza and to cut off their access to food, water and electricity.

The killing of thousands of innocent civilians, including children in Gaza and the collective punishment of millions of people by cutting off their food, water and electricity are crimes against humanity.



Hamas' killing of innocent Israelis and taking of hostages is a crime and… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2023

Notably, the Congress Party had already announced its support for Palestine. On 9 October, its members declared their sympathies with the Palestinian people, just one day after General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who oversees communications, ‘condemned’ the savage attacks carried out by the terror group against the Jewish state. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) raised worry about the critical situation and called for a truce in a resolution that was passed as well as endorsed the rights of the Palestinian people.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi’s direct condemnation of Hamas comes after I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Sharad Pawar was widely criticised by the BJP for his comments on the issue, asking the Indian govt to take the side of Palestinians. National Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar asserted India’s unwavering support for Palestine during a speech to party workers in Mumbai on 15 October and claimed that previous Indian prime ministers “stood firmly with Palestine.” He charged Israel as an ‘oppressor’ and responsible for the current state of affairs. The politician alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong to support the victim nation following one of the deadliest terrorist assaults in recent memory which took the lives of over 1,300 innocent Israelis.

He argued, “We want peace in the world. Now, there is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The entire land is of Palestine and Israel encroached on their land. That place, land and houses, everything was of Palestine and later Israel took over it. Israel is an outsider and the land is originally of Palestine. After encroachment, Israel was formed.”

The NCP chief lamented, “It is very unfortunate that for the first time, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stood with Israel, leaving the real issue over there. He neglected the real issue. We should be clear about our stand. The stand of the NCP should be clear. We stand by the people who originally belonged to that land.”

His was slammed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal who referred to his comments as ‘preposterous.’ He posted, “It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India’s stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India’s Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror.”

On 17 October a number of prominent figures in the Indian Opposition including Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali along with others lambasted Israel for its action after the terror act perpetrated by Hamas.

“The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by International laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure a lasting peace in the region,” they claimed in a press resolution.

It further read, “We urge an immediate cessation of all hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure. Furthermore, we call for urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

Importantly, the Indian government firmly sided with Israel in the aftermath of the assault. “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” wrote PM Modi on his official X account.

He had a telephone conversation with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his support to the people of Israel. He posted, “I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”