On 6th October, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) raised objections to an op-ed written by Tavleen Singh titled “India’s Canadian problem,” published in The Sunday Express, dated 24th September 2023. SGPC raised several objections, mainly revolving around two insinuations that Tavleen made. The first was about Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the second was Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Rebuttal to @IndianExpress for publishing article by @tavleen_singh with highly objectionable and false propaganda material about Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru and Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, 14th head of Damdami Taksal. The national daily has been asked to give… pic.twitter.com/4fz2osesCz — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) October 8, 2023

SGPC claimed that Tavleen’s op-ed had inaccuracies and misrepresentations about Sikhism. The first issue that SGPC raised was the assertion that Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji founded Khalsa to fight the repression of the Mughal Emperor, and he was a ‘Hindu’. SGPC emphasised that Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji created the Khalsa Panth as an embodiment of the Saint-Soldier spirit devoted to Akal Purakh (The Timeless One) and that he was not associated with any particular religion. Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings emphasised that he was neither Hindu nor Muslim.

Furthermore, they objected to the characterisation of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, particularly to the point where she said that he ran a reign of terror and had an efficient network of spies that punished those who disagreed with him. SGPC contends that Bhindranwale’s struggle primarily addressed Punjab’s political, economic, and water-related issues. They argue that such characterisations of Bhindranwale are not supported by the historical facts and references available.

SGPC called for an apology from Singh, claiming that her op-ed was malicious and portrayed the Sikh community negatively. They also asked the newspaper to provide space to present facts in their letter as a refutation to the “misrepresentations” made by Tavleen in her article.

Refuting the claims of SGPC that Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji did not raise Khalsa to save Hindus, Sikh history expert Puneet Sahani pointed out that what Tavleen Singh stated were facts. He quoted Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s composition Ugradanti, which explicitly pleads to Durga to help his army destroy the Turks and Mughal forces and for the resurgence of the Vedas & Dharma of Hindus. The Punjabi version of Ugradanti can be seen here. For those who are unaware, Ugardanti is a composition that is part of Dasam Granth, one of the Holy Books of Sikhism.

What you’re presenting are outbursts. What @tavleen_singh stated are facts. #GuruGobindSingh in his composition Ugradanti (one in which Khalsa finds mention) explicitly pleads to Durga to help his army destroy Turks & Mughal canopy, and for resurgence of Vedas & Dharma of Hindus. pic.twitter.com/X4fX2F6ub9 — Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) October 8, 2023

Tavleen Singh’s op-ed called the Khalistan movement a ‘myth’

While SGPC has its own problems with the op-ed written by Tavleen Singh, it is essential to point out that Tavleen categorically called the Khalistan movement and the threats it poses to India’s sovereignty a ‘myth’. In her op-ed, she discussed that in the context of the Canadian Sikhs, the revival of Khalistan was a myth in India. She questioned the Indian government on its focus on the secessionist movement of Khalistan. She expressed “concerns” over the panic in Delhi’s political circles when Canadian Sikhs raise Khalistan flags or engage in pro-Khalistani protests in other countries, particularly Canada.

Tavleen insinuated that there is no significant support for Khalistan among Sikhs in India. She highlights the historical background of the Punjab region, emphasising that Shri Guru Govind Singh created the Khalsa to fight repression and that it included both Hindus and Sikhs. The author points out that even during the reign of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, there was no widespread support for secession among Sikhs in India. SGPC raised objections to this part.

While acknowledging the existence of Khalistan supporters among Canadian Sikhs and the possibility of financial support from Pakistan’s military rulers, Tavleen Singh argues that if India were to use its intelligence agencies to create trouble on foreign soil, it should be done in neighbouring countries, not in faraway places like Canada.

Furthermore, she asks for a clear definition of terrorism and the need for addressing so-called issues of “injustice and unrest” within minority communities in India, particularly among Muslims and Sikhs. She suggested that the Indian government should focus on addressing the grievances of these communities rather than “overreacting” to the perceived revival of the Khalistan myth.

Replying to SGPC, Tavleen wrote, “May I respectfully suggest that the SGPC read some Sikh history books. As for apologies it is the SGPC that must apologise to the Sikh community for allowing the Durbar Sahib to be turned into a refuge for killers. I know. I was there.”

May I respectfully suggest that the SGPC read some Sikh history books. As for apologies it is the SGPC that must apologise to the Sikh community for allowing the Durbar Sahib to be turned into a refuge for killers. I know. I was there. https://t.co/tfNFI3cKzZ — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) October 9, 2023

SGPC and Tavleen Singh whitewashed the Khalistani movement in their own ways

It is interesting to witness how two sections, while appearing to oppose each other, conveniently whitewashed the uprising of the Khalistan movement and the threats it poses to India’s sovereignty and security. Tavleen claimed that she witnessed the Khalistani movement since the 80s and has a deep knowledge of the movement. She further claimed that there was no or minimal support for the Khalistani movement during the Bhindranwale period and after. According to Tavleen, it was because of the deep-rooted spy network of Bhindranwale that he managed to “suppress the voices against the Khalistani movement within the Sikh community”.

While Tavleen has the full right to have her own views, it is strange that she forgot how Hindus were brutally murdered for decades by the Khalistani terrorists. It took the Indian government almost 30 years to wipe out the Khalistani movement from Punjab, during which thousands of Hindus were murdered. There were bomb blasts, mass shootings, murders of journalists and whatnot. We lost one Prime Minister and one Chief Minister to the Khalistani movement. In the aftermath of the murder of then-PM Indira Gandhi, thousands of innocent Sikhs were also killed in the political riots in Delhi in 1984.

Tavleen Singh claimed that the current Indian government revived the Khalistani “myth” and said there is no support for the Khalistani movement in India. By observing what has happened in the state for the last 8-10 years, it is fair to suggest that Tavleen needs to come out of the bubble and smell the coffee. The Khalistani movement is not a myth, and it has significant support in the state. In fact, the support remained consistent even though the movement was suppressed in the 90s.

Without support, the posters of Bhindranwale, the rise of Amritpal Singh, consistent brainwashing of young Punjabis through music and support to Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice would not have been possible. Tavleen might have missed the point that Amritpal Singh reportedly was raising a militia to fight against the state in the guise of a de-addiction centre. Was it not the Khalistani uprising, or it should be swept under the rug in the name of “myth”?

SGPC has a history of whitewashing the Khalistani movement

It is well known that SGPC has a soft corner for the Khalistani movement and pro-Khalistani elements. They do not even try to hide it. They are well known for supporting pro-Khalistani elements and putting up posters of Khalistani terrorists inside Gurudwara premises claiming they were martyrs. Even after Canada accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, which India has categorically denied, SGPC decided to side with Canada.

SGPC and Tavleen both whitewashed the Khalistani movement and the threats it poses, for which both ideas should be condemned. Pro-Khalistani elements have found enough support in countries like Canada, the UK, Australia and the USA. Pakistan’s funding is helping pro-Khalistani elements to flourish exponentially. Amid such time, insinuations that Khalistan movement is just a myth is not only problematic but dangerously misleading.