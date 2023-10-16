On 15th October, a Navratri Kalash Yatra was allegedly attacked by Islamists in the Lakshmipur area of Kuberasthan Police jurisdiction under Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, stones were pelted at the procession when the Kalash Yatra passed through the Muslim area. A young child was injured during the incident. Kushinagar police have, however, denied a communal angle and said it was a scuffle between two groups. Four people have been arrested in the matter.

FIR does not mention chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 323, 504, 506, 336 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Naresh Sah, uncle of 6-year-old boy Piyush, who got injured in the incident. The FIR was registered against Tarbez, the unnamed son of Mubarak, the unnamed son of Intzaar, Chunnu and unknown people. OpIndia accessed the copy of the FIR.

In his complaint, Naresh said his nephew Piyush joined Kalash Yatra with one Satyendra Gupta. When the procession entered the Mosque’s vicinity, some Muslim community members came and asked them to stop the DJ. A scuffle broke down after the accused started abusing Hindu community members. They pelted stones, and one hit Piyush on the head. Piyush fell to the ground and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and under critical condition. They also threatened to kill the members of the Hindu community.

Muslims irked by chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’; reports

Dainik Bhaskar’s report suggested that Muslims accused Hindus of chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of a mosque. They also claimed that there was a lack of police presence during the procession, which gave way to the scuffle between the two communities. Notably, there have been incidents of communal tension between the two communities in the past, but the villagers said the police made no appropriate arrangements for the procession.

Following the incident, police reached the spot to maintain law and order. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ritesh Singh refused to comment on the incident. Additional police force was deployed to ensure law and order in the area.

Attack on Kalash Yatra

Nav Durga Puja Seva Samiti organised Kalash Yatra in the village on the first day of Navratri. When the procession entered the Muslim-dominating area, some Muslim community members got irked by the chants of Jai Shri Ram and pelted stones at the procession. A 6-year-old boy identified as Piyush got injured during the stone pelting. His mother told Dainik Bhaskar that she went to offer prayers at the temple. Piyush joined the procession without her supervision. He sustained minor injuries due to stone pelting.

Village Chief Vinod Gaur said in a statement that he was near the intersection when he heard stone-pelting had occurred. He pointed out that police presence was negligible at the time of the incident. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dinesh Kumar Shrivastav criticised the police for the alleged negligence. He pointed out that similar incidents have occurred in the past, and the village falls under the sensitive areas of the police jurisdiction. However, there were no police personnel present to prevent communal conflicts at the time of the procession.

On the other hand, Muslim women claimed there was no stone-pelting. She accused Hindus of entering Muslim-dominated areas to instigate violence. She claimed that Navrari processions had never entered the vicinity of the mosque before, and three people from the Hindu community changed the route, led to the confrontation.

Following the incident, the situation remained tense in the area. Villagers said there was an ongoing demand for a police post in the area that has caused unease among the Muslim community.

Ram Baraat attacked in Aligarh

A similar incident occurred in Chandos of Aligarh, where two communities clashed after the Muslim community allegedly attacked the Ram Baraat procession. As per reports, stones were pelted at the procession and the attendees were attacked with iron rods. Following the attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Hindu organisations staged a sit-in protest outside the police station, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The incident took place on the first day of Navratri. Every year, Hindus organise Ram Baraat on the first day of Navratri. However, this year, the procession was attacked. Several people were reportedly injured. The attackers allegedly came armed with sticks and swords and targeted the Hindus in the procession.

Angry Hindus gathered before the Chandos police station and demanded immediate action. FIR was filed by the police based on the complaint, and one person was arrested.

District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aligarh Range arrived to calm the situation. Speaking to the media, DIG said the situation was under control. DIG added the whole incident took place in under two minutes. The police personnel present at the scene controlled the situation. Police denied the claims of stone pelting. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.