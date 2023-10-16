On Monday, October 16, an Uttar Pradesh cop Suhail Ansari was suspended over his social media post where he expressed his support for Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist terror group that launched an unprecedented terror attack against Israel on October 7, and since killed hundreds of Israeli civilians, including children and the elderly, military personnel, and foreign nationals.

Moreover, a departmental enquiry has been initiated against him for allegedly sharing a post and asking for donations in the name of supporting Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

In Uttar Pradesh, India, a police officer named Suhail Ansari has been suspended for a Facebook post in which he expressed support for Palestine. In the post, Ansari shared his views and solidarity with Palestine.



The inquiry, led by an additional superintendent of police,… pic.twitter.com/cm4cjGNYEM — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) October 16, 2023

Ansari is a resident of Bareilly and was posted in the Lakhimpur Kheri district for the past few months. He had reportedly shared a post on his Facebook profile which asked for donations to save Palestine, claiming the amount received would be sent directly to the Islamist terror organisation Hamas. The post went viral in the last two to three days.

A person named Chandan Sharma was the first to take note of the post. He posted a screenshot of Sohail Ansari’s Facebook post on social media and wrote, “This is Mohammad Sohail Ansari, constable in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Kheri DSP Sandeep Singh, who is posted as circle officer (city) there, informed that the superintendent of police took notice of the matter, conducted a probe, and subsequently, Ansari was suspended on Monday.

Constable Sohail Ansari had posted a poster expressing support for Palestine and demanding donating one dollar each for Palestine through his Facebook account. Sohail Ansari’s post on Facebook read, “Help Save Palestine. I Repost=$1 All Donation Are Directly Sent To….Add To Story To Help Save Palestine.” The post further read that Rs 8,261,324.12 had already been raised to support Hamas.

SS of UP cop Suhail Ansari’s Facebook profile (L), the post he shared (R)

Further investigations are ongoing, and if the constable is found guilty in the future, stringent action will be taken against him, added the circle officer.

What the UP cop did was typically in line with several Indian politicians, as well as the usual coterie of Indian left-liberals and Islamists, who have been extending their unabashed support to Palestine even as Hamas beheads and rapes Israelis and calls on Muslims across the world to commit Jihad.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organisation, killed over 1,200 Israelis, including 150+ soldiers, women, elderly and children on a Jewish holiday. Several foreign nationals were killed or abducted by Hamas terrorists. Israeli forces are still discovering bodies, some of them were charred to death. Burnt houses, dead families and ruined villages show how horrendous the attack was.

India has strongly condemned the Hamas attack on Israel, with PM Narendra Modi calling it a terror attack.

Despite this, prominent Indian Muslim groups and individuals have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas. Congress has gone as far as trying to instigate Muslim countries against India for its stand against Hamas terror attack on Israel.